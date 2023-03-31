Jennifer Aniston can't believe how much time has passed.

While discussing her new movie, "Murder Mystery 2," with her co-star Adam Sandler in a March 30 interview with Access Hollywood, Aniston looked shocked when she learned that Cole Sprouse, who played Ross Gellar's son, Ben, on "Friends" is now 30 years old.

"What?!" she said while throwing her hands in the air.

"That's hilarious," Sandler added.

In 1999, Sandler worked with Cole Sprouse and his twin brother, Dylan, in his movie, "Big Daddy." At the time, the twins were just 5 years old when they took on the role of Julian.

"I knew what those kids were capable of," Sandler said.

"I set the table for those kids to hop on 'Friends.' That was one thing Jen said when I first met her: 'Would you please break in the children for us?'" Sandler said as Aniston laughed.

In 2019, Sprouse appeared on TODAY and talked about his time on "Friends." The "Riverdale" star said he used to have a crush on Aniston when he was playing Ben.

"I'm pretty sure I fell in love with Jennifer Aniston, which the whole world had at that point," he recalled. "But I do remember being quite intimidated around her because of that. I remember blanking on my lines and kind of having stage fright when she sat next to me on the couch."

Cole Sprouse as Ben Geller and Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green in "Friends." NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Sprouse said he got so embarrassed when a crew worker on the show "caught on" to his feelings for Aniston and told everyone that he had a crush on her.

"Of course, I turned bright red," he said. "But I do remember feeling like I fell in love."

After hearing about Sprouse's crush, Sandler told Access Hollywood in his joint interview with Aniston that it all made sense.

While looking shocked, Aniston said, "He was so little."