Jenna Ortega stays awake thinking about what she ‘should have done’ in ‘Wednesday’ dance

It’s the expressionless, flail-filled romp that’s become a social media sensation, inspiring even super-star fans to take to TikTok with their own renditions — but when it comes to the “Wednesday” dance, Wednesday herself isn’t so sure about it.

Jenna Ortega, who brings the titular character to life on Netflix’s macabre coming-of-age hit, recently revealed that she still thinks about how her goth dance routine could have gone differently.

In fact, while on the red carpet for the Golden Globe Awards on January 10, where Ortega was nominated for best television actress in a musical or comedy, the star told Entertainment Tonight that she struggles to believe the dance has gone viral at all.

"Even that I still can’t believe because it was kind of ... some of the moves I had planned, some of it was improved," she noted.

And in her mind, she's still mulling over her choreographic choices for that Nevermore Academy dance scene, so much so, it keeps her up at night.

"That was one of the scenes I stay awake thinking about, because I thought there was so much that I could have done and should have done,” she explained.

As for celebrities like Lady Gaga and Lisa Rinna getting into the groove of her “Wednesday” routine or the fact that a clip of the dance has more than 36 million views on YouTube, Ortega says she's in denial.

Wednesday. Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in episode 104 of Wednesday. Vlad Cioplea / Netflix

"The fact that anyone has shown any bit of appreciation (for it) or even tried it themselves, it’s not fathomable to me," she said.

In December, Ortega opened up to Jimmy Fallon during a visit to the “Tonight Show,” and shared just how the scene in which she let loose to the Cramps’ 1981 single "Goo Goo Muck" came to about.

“I have no experience in that field,” she said of dancing at the time, sharing that director Tim Burton relied on her to come up with all the moves. “I didn’t sleep for two days.”

But what she did do was study.

“Anything I could get my hands on,” she explained of her crash course in retro club-kid clips and music videos by '80s new wave, post-punk and gothic artists like Siouxsie and the Banshees and Nina Hagen.

All of which apparently paid off.

“On the day, I thought, ‘Well, all right, I’m just gonna do it,’” she said.

The rest is TV dance history.

