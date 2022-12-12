Jenna Bush Hager and her family took their Christmas spirit on the road to the most festive place this side of the North Pole.

The TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host took a weekend jaunt to Maine.

“I basically stepped into a Hallmark Christmas movie this weekend,” she told Hoda Kotb on the show Dec 12.

Is it Christmas or Fourth of July? @jennabhager via Instagram

Jenna shared photos of her trip that she took along with husband Henry and their kids, along with her cousins and her nieces.

In the pictures, which Jenna posted on her Instagram stories, she and the whole family how off their holiday getaway, wear matching gingerbread onesies, while standing near a tree and taking in some fireworks, posing with Mrs. Claus,

“We got to go to this thing called the Christmas prelude. The whole town is decorated. There’s all this breakfast with Santa, cookies with Mrs. Claus, house tours, caroling. And we caroled as a family. Fireworks.”

Jenna and her family soaked in the season. @jennabhager via Instagram

The Christmas tree was a sight to behold. @jennabhager via Instagram

“We had the best time,” she said. “We wore those gingerbread outfits the whole time.”

“We made an adventure and I have to say, really getting into the spirit of Christmas. If you could’ve seen — the Christmas tree had lobster buoys on it. Santa came in on a lobster boat.”

She also said they did a countdown before a huge Christmas tree lit up and the kids got to make wreaths and do art projects.

“It was just as festive as you can be,” she said.