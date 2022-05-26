You gotta do what you got to do!

On TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Thursday, Hoda Kotb explained why Jenna Bush Hager was noticeably absent from the beginning of yesterday's show — Jenna got held up touring the USS Bataan for Fleet Week and ended up running to the studio.

Jenna said she realized she was in trouble when it was 9:30 a.m. and she was still on the ship.

Jenna Bush Hager tells Hoda Kotb about running to Wednesday's show. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

She eventually got off by boarding a tugboat along with TODAY photographer Nathan Congleton, aka Photonate.

Although Jenna had less than 30 minutes to make it 30 Rock for her 10 a.m. show, she said she still felt confident she was going to make it there in time.

"I said, 'No no I'll be there,'" she recalled to Hoda.

However, Jenna was quickly brought back to reality when she exited the boat, got into a car ... and got stuck in New York City traffic.

"So what did Jenna do? She was running with her 'I love NY' jacket with her assistant Kate in tow," Hoda said.

Congleton ran right behind them and caught the group's tiring sprint on camera.

By the time, Jenna made it to the studio, she was "dripping wet and hyperventilating," she said. But thanks to her hustle, she was only 10 minutes late to the show.

"Only you would get out of the car and run down a New York City street," Hoda said with a laugh.

The funniest part, however, was that Jenna didn't need to get out of the car. Just as she arrived at the building, the car she'd been riding in pulled up right next to her.

"Basically, we didn't need to run," she said.