New Netflix documentary about Jeffrey Dahmer to feature killer’s confessions

The fictional series "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" has been topping Netflix charts since its release on Sept. 21. Now, the streaming giant is preparing to release another approach to Dahmer's -crime documentary about Dahmer's case.

"Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes," a three-part series premiering on Oct. 7, is the third in a series from director Joe Berlinger. The series has previously released episodes on Ted Bundy and John Wayne Gacy, two other notorious serial killers.

"The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes" features "newly-unearthed recorded interviews" with Dahmer's legal team, according to Netflix, and explores how Dahmer was able to "prey upon Milwaukee’s marginalized communities."

Dahmer was a serial killer who convicted of murdering 15 boys and men in the Milwaukee area between 1978 and 1991, many of whom were people of color, and confessed to murdering two more men. Dahmer was sentenced to multiple life sentences, and died in prison at the age of 34.

"The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes" is one of the dozens of television, film and podcast series that delve into the heinous Dahmer murders, which included dismemberment, necrophilia and cannibalism.

American serial killer and sex offender Jeffrey Dahmer, aka The Butcher of Milwaukee, was indicted on 17 murder charges. Marny Malin / Marny Malin

The series comes as "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," which premiered on Netflix on Sept. 21, hit No. 1 on the streaming platform. The dramatized series follows Dahmer, portrayed by Evan Peters, through childhood, the murders and his trial, up to his death the debate about whether to preserve his brain for scientific research.

Family members of Errol Lindsey, one of Dahmer's victims, have spoken out against the series, saying it forces them to relive the traumatic events and humanizes Dahmer.

“I feel like Netflix should’ve asked if we mind or how we felt about making it. They didn’t ask me anything. They just did it,” Rita Isbell, Lindsey's sister, told Insider. “But I’m not money hungry, and that’s what this show is about, Netflix trying to get paid.”

“If the show benefited (victims' families) in some way, it wouldn’t feel so harsh and careless,” she continued. “It’s sad that they’re just making money off of this tragedy. That’s just greed.”

Netflix did not respond to a request for comment regarding from TODAY.

Isbell said she watched the scene in which her victim impact statement she delivered at Dahmer’s sentencing in 1992 was recreated, but that she didn’t watch the rest of the show.

“I don’t need to watch it,” she said. “I lived it. I know exactly what happened.”