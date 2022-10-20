Simone Biles calls out Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes: 'Ain’t having it!'

Thinking of playing a serial killer for your Halloween costume? Well, if it's Jeffrey Dahmer, four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has some advice: Think again.

Ryan Murphy's true crime drama "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" on Netflix has boosted interest in the man convicted of killing 15 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, and admitted to killing two more. Dahmer died in prison in 1994.

The popularity of the show, which rose to No. 1 on the Top 10 Netflix chart despite controversy, has led to some folks thinking about dressing up as him for the holiday.

The tag "Jeffrey Dahmer costume" has 8 billion views on TikTok. Amazon and Etsy feature dozens of Dahmer-related items, including wire-rimmed glasses and a makings for an outfit based on his jailhouse outfit. Meanwhile, eBay has banned the sale of Dahmer costumes on its site.

Biles, 25, does not like the idea of a Dahmer costume one bit. "im just gon go head and say it, put the jeffrey dahmer costumes back in the closet. we ain’t having it!!!!!!" she wrote in a tweet posted Tuesday night, joining a chorus of other online commentators sharing their misgivings about Dahmer-themed costumes.

"Dahmer" is one of the biggest series on Netflix at the moment, becoming the streaming channel's second-most popular English language series of all time, in terms of hours viewed, per the Hollywood Reporter.

But the show's popularity with viewers hasn't eclipsed the controversy over telling Dahmer's story again. The mother of Anthony "Tony" Hughes, one of Dahmer's victims, have spoken to the press in protest.

"I don't see how they can do that," Shirley Hughes, Tony's mother, told The Guardian earlier this month. "I don’t see how they can use our names and put stuff out like that out there."

Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in "Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story." Netflix

Rita Isabell, the sister of victim Erroll Lindsay, shared her thoughts in an essay for Insider. "It's sad that they're just making money off of this tragedy. That’s just greed," she wrote.

Noted one responder to Biles' tweet, "Dahmer targeted marginalized communities because he knew the police wouldn’t investigate it at the level of straight white men. I cannot fathom anyone dressing as him for Halloween. It’s so disrespectful to both the Black and Brown gay community."

While another noted, "So many kids at my daughters middle school are saying they want to go (at) him. I told her that was disgusting and explained why."