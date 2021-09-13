Jean Smart is 70! See the candid set photo her ‘Hacks’ co-star shared to celebrate

Jean Smart is celebrating her 70th birthday on Monday — and her "Hacks" co-star Hannah Einbinder is honoring her in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

The actor and comedian, 26, posted a behind-the-scenes pic of Smart on the set of the HBO Max comedy. "Happy International Jean Smart’s Birthday, everyone!" she wrote in her caption. "Please celebrate by doing as Jean does: being sweet and loving and deeply funny and smart and supportive and sharp and gorgeous."

The photo finds Smart, who plays Las Vegas stand-up legend Deborah Vance on the show, posing in jeans and a green utility vest as she stands between two trailers with her hands on her hips.

Einbinder, who plays struggling young comedy writer Ava Daniels, shared more pics of Smart and herself in scenes from the show in her Instagram stories, where she spelled out the sweet message, "I love my Jeanie!!!!!!"

Jean Smart, right, and co-star Hannah Einbinder in a scene from the HBO Max comedy "Hacks." HBO Max

Both actors picked up Emmy nominations for their roles on "Hacks" this year, with Smart earning an additional Emmy nod for her dramatic work on HBO's "Mare of Easttown."

Smart also earned recent raves for her role as an FBI agent on "Watchmen," yet another HBO series, which inspired fans on social media to dub her the Queen of HBO.

The "Designing Women" alum, who lost her husband, fellow actor Richard Gilliland, in March, told TODAY in May that she's thrilled to be so busy.

"You got to make hay while the sun shines, especially if the roles are really, really good,” said the mom of two. “I mean, I really couldn’t say ‘no’ to any of those parts.”

“I just don’t want people to get sick of me; that would be terrible," she added.

During an interview with TODAY in August, Einbinder, who's the daughter of original "Saturday Night Live" cast member Laraine Newman, gushed that working with Smart has been "an acting master class."

But what she's learned so far from the veteran Hollywood star, she added, "goes far beyond acting."

"It centers more around being a good person and a lovely light in the lives of other people," she said. "That’s really what Jean is to me and, I know, to all of us on set."