Jason Sudeikis' son Otis makes rare public appearance at Knicks game with ‘Ted Lasso’ cast

Jason Sudeikis' son got to watch the New York Knicks game alongside an elite sports crew to start the weekend.

Otis, whom Sudeikis shares with Olivia Wilde, joined his dad and the "Ted Lasso" cast for the Knicks game against the Denver Nuggets March 18 in New York.

Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh, Kola Bokinni, Jason Sudeikis and his son Otis pose for a photo at the Denver Nuggets-New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images

The 8-year-old sat court-side at Madison Square Garden, sporting a Knicks hat with a blue, red and beige quarter zip.

Knicks players Miles McBride, Josh Hart and RJ Barrett posed with Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh and Kola Bokinni, holding jerseys inspired by the hit Apple TV+ series, now in its third season.

New York Knicks' Miles McBride #2, Jason Sudeikis, Otis Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh, Josh Hart #3, Kola Bokinni and RJ Barrett #9 pose for a photo at Madison Square Garden. Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images

The Knicks seemed equally excited to welcome their guests, tweeting a video of players meeting the cast, writing, "It was great to have @TedLasso and @AFCRichmond in the house," with the handshake emoji.

Another video shows Sudeikis make a shot from outside the three-point line while the rest of his fellow cast members hyping him up.

"WHAT CAN'T TED DO," the team tweeted, accompanied by the head exploding emoji.

In July 2021, Sudeikis brought Otis and his daughter, Daisy, to a Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field, when he threw out the first pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cubs shared a series of photos, including one of his two kids donning baseball jerseys, on Twitter with the caption, "Be the goldfish," a reference to a notable line in "Ted Lasso."