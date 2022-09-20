A timeline of Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk's relationship

Jason Oppenheim has moved on from his "Selling Sunset" co-star Chrishell Stause.

After they called it quits in late 2021, Stause began dating G Flip, an Australian musician, and Oppenheim struck up a romance with model Marie-Lou Nurk.

In an August interview with People, Oppenheim, 45, said that it was a "total surprise" when Nurk, 25, entered his life because he said he didn't think he would be ready for a relationship for two or three years.

Marie-Lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim at the premiere of Disney+'s "She Hulk: Attorney at Law" on Aug. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

However, he hit it off with Nurk when they crossed paths in Mykonos, Greece.

Now, Oppenheim is already wondering if he should move to Paris to be with his girlfriend (according to her Instagram bio, Nurk lives in the City of Light.) "Hmm, I have to think about that," Oppenheim said in a playful TikTok he made in August on the subject of relocation.

Here's a timeline of Oppenheim and Nurk's relationship, in their own words.

They met in Mykonos in July 2022

Oppenheim met Nurk when he was vacationing in Mykonos, Greece, with his twin brother, Brett Oppenheim in July 2022.

While speaking to People, Oppenheim said he noticed the professional model at a restaurant, and knew he "had to say hi."

“It was exciting to meet someone and it felt good," he told People in July 2022, after the two were spotted kissing in a video obtained by People and originally published by SWNS. "We’ll see where it goes, but it is kind of nice."

Oppenheim also said that he was in "a great space" after his breakup with Stause.

Nurk hadn't seen 'Selling Sunset' when she met Oppenheim

Oppenheim documents his life as president and founder of the Oppenheim Group in the Netflix shows "Selling Sunset" and "Selling the O.C."

But he liked the fact that Nurk hadn't seen "Selling Sunset" when she met him. The most recent season of the show delves into his relationship with co-star Stause, whom he dated in 2021. They ultimately split after being on different pages about starting a family.

“I liked that she hadn’t seen the show, so she didn’t really know who I was or about my relationship with Chrishell,” he told People in August.

jasonoppenheim via Instagram

After Oppenheim asked her out on a date, Nurk told People in September that she didn't want to go alone, so she invited her friends along for dinner.

“I hate first dates,“ she explained. “When you’re stuck in the conversation and you just don’t know if you like the person or not, then you have to do a small talk. I hate it.”

Oppenheim said he understood why she wanted her friends to be there: “She didn’t know me yet."

Oppenheim and Nurk made their red carpet debut in August 2022

Marie-lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

In August, Oppenheim and Nurk made their red carpet debut as a couple when they attended the LA premiere of Netflix’s “Day Shift."

Oppenheim later shared pictures from the event, calling it an "amazing date night" in the caption.

A week after Oppenheim and Nurk attended the LA premiere of “Day Shift,” they walked the red carpet again at the premiere of Disney Plus’ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.”

Marie-Lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim attend Marvel Studios "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" Los Angeles Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

Oppenheim says Nurk might be on 'Selling Sunset'

At the "Day Shift" event, Oppenheim spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Season Six of "Selling Sunset" and said that Nurk could possibly make an appearance.

“I hope so. We’re talking about it,” he said.

“Yes, like a little scene,” Nurk said.

They're not shying away from PDA

Nurk and Oppenheim were photographed kissing on vacation in Mykonos — and starting in September, they shared their own kissing photos.

In one of the snaps Oppenheim and Nurk shared from their trip to Berlin, they share a kiss.

Nurk captioned the slideshow, “sneak peek <3,” and Oppenheim wrote, “4 days in Berlin,” in his post.

jasonoppenheim via Instagram

In September 2022, the couple returned to Mykonos

In September 2022, the Oppenheim brothers returned to Mykonos with a group of "60 friends," according to Jason Oppenheim's Instagram caption. Among them? Nurk.

Oppenheim shared photos of the couple watching the sunset, holding each other in an infinity pool and cuddling on a boat.