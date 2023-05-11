Jason Oppenheim comments on ex Chrishell Stause’s marriage announcement

Jason Oppenheim, the ex-boyfriend of "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause, is celebrating Stause's recent marriage to Aussie musician G Flip.

“I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure,” Oppeinheim wrote in the comments of Stause's May 10 wedding announcement on Instagram.

The real estate broker added, "I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. congrats!" along with a heart-eyed emoji.

Jason Oppenheim called ex-girlfriend Chrishell Stause, left, and her new spouse, G Flip, the "most inspiring couple." Getty Images

Stause and Oppenheim's brief romance was chronicled on Season Five of "Selling Sunset." The pair parted ways over differing desires regarding starting a family.

Stause went on to find love with G Flip, whose full name is Georgia Flipo and who uses they/them pronouns.

The reality star revealed that she and the musician, who is 13 years younger, were an item during a “Selling Sunset” cast reunion in Season Five.

“You don’t get to choose where you meet someone. You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life,” Stause said at the time. “So recently, I’ve met someone that is in a different place in their life as well. I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip.”

Oppenheim told his ex during the episode, “The smile that’s been on your face makes me very happy. I’m very proud of you."

In a Vogue Australia interview published in January, Stause revealed that she met G Flip in 2021 after the musician hired her to be their realtor.

In early 2022, G Flip attended a party at Stause’s house and the two "ended up kissing," G Flip told the publication.

Stause revealed that she started developing feelings for the musician while helping them search for a new home in Los Angeles. “I specifically remember because it was the same feeling you would have when somebody you have a crush on gets a little too close into your space and you get a little … flustered,” she said.

The reality star announced the couple's nuptials alongside a video montage showing highlights from their romance, including a final image of them tying the knot. She set the video to G Flip's latest song, “Be Your Man.”

“Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” Stause captioned the clip.

"If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G," she added, "know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there."