Jason Oppenheim and model Marie-Lou Nurk make their red carpet debut

Jason Oppenheim and model Marie-Lou Nurk were seen looking cozy on the red carpet.

Oppenheim and Nurk made their red carpet debut during the premiere of Netflix’s "Day Shift" on Wednesday in Los Angeles, with the "Selling Sunset" star and model wrapping their arms around one another while posing for photos.

Nurk wore a cute mini dress by Afffair that featured light blue ruffles, while Oppenheim rocked a sky blue suit and Christian Dior sneakers.

Marie-lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

"Had an amazing date night at the Day Shift World Premiere 🍿🎥 @Netflix," Oppenheim wrote alongside several photos with Nurk from the red carpet

In the comments, Oppenheim's ex Chrishell Stause shared three black heart emojis, and his friend and fellow "Selling Sunset" co-star Amanza Smith added, "Dayuuuuummmmm shawty!! Lookin good! 🔥❤️."

Nurk shared similar pictures of them at the event with the caption, “Date Night at Day Shift @netflix 🍿🤍 Thanks to @afffair.fff for the incredible dress 💕 BTW I swear my shoes were cool too! ;)."

On the red carpet, Oppenheim spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the new season of "Selling Sunset" and its spinoff series, "Selling the OC," and whether he knows if Nurk will make an appearance on "Selling Sunset."

“Well, the new season of 'Selling the OC' is coming out in like two weeks, which we just watched actually this last week. It was really good. I finally got a chance to watch it,” Oppenheim said. “We’re just getting into filming 'Selling Sunset,' and I don’t know the details — in a week or two I think I’ll now more.”

Marie-lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim attend the world premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" - Arrivalsat Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Unique Nicole / WireImage

Oppenheim and Nurk's red carpet debut comes after he helped coordinate a surprise birthday party for Stause in July when she turned 41.

Stause and Oppenheim, who are co-stars on "Selling Sunset," went public on Instagram in July 2021 during a summer trip in Greece, and their relationship was documented in Season Five of the series.

Fans saw how they fell in love and later broke up after several months of dating. The show captured how Oppenheim and Stause's relationship took a big turn when he told her that he wasn't ready to be a father and have kids.

Then, in December 2021, they announced they had split on Instagram.

"While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another," Oppenheim shared on Instagram at the time. "She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life."

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim attend the Hollywood Reporter's Power Broker Awards Presented by The Society Group and After Party Hosted by Ash Staging on September 22, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

After they went their separate ways, Oppenheim told Us Weekly in April that he still has feelings for Stause, who is now dating musician G Flip.

“I love her still. I always will. She’s a great woman so there’s just a lot of loss there. It’s been a difficult process, far more difficult than I thought and it’s gonna take a lot longer than I thought," he said.