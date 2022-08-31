Jason Oppenheim, 45, opens up about his new 'love,' Marie-Lou Nurk, 25

After a brutal reality TV breakup and emotional reunion special, Jason Oppenheim says he’s in a serious relationship again.

The California real estate broker and "Selling Sunset" star announced this week in a People exclusive that he is dating 25-year-old model Marie-Lou Nurk.

Oppenheim told the magazine that he is “more open to being a husband than I am a father right now.”

Oppenheim and his "Selling Sunset" co-star Chrishell Stause both publicly stated that their breakup was largely because Stause wanted children and Oppenheim did not.

Marie-Lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim at the premiere of Disney+'s "She Hulk: Attorney at Law" on Aug. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

“I like the idea that there’s no pressure, or a thought about having to have a child with Lou,” he told People. “So it just makes it easy for us.”

Nurk told the outlet that she is “good” for the “next 10 years” to not have kids.

“And that’s a long time, so I’m not even thinking about it yet,” she said.

The Paris-based model and Oppenheim met while on vacation in Mykonos, Greece, they told People. Apparently, Oppenheim was out to dinner with embattled Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson — who is currently serving an 11-game suspension for his “sexualized contact” with massage therapists — when Oppenheim spotted Nurk and “just had to say hi.”

“I liked that she hadn’t seen the show, so she didn’t really know who I was or about my relationship with Chrishell,” he said of his immediate attraction to Nurk.

The article does not specify how long Nurk and Oppenheim have been dating but Oppenheim posted photos of his trip to Mykonos in early July to Instagram.

Oppenheim told People that he and Stause are “in a really good place” and have met each other’s new respective partners. Stause, 41, started dating Australian musician G Flip, 27, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.

Stause confirmed her relationship during the “Selling Sunset” cast reunion in May.

Stause and Oppenheim in the Season 5 premiere of "Selling Sunset." Netflix

“You don’t get to choose where you meet someone. You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life,” she said at the time. “So recently, I’ve met someone that is in a different place in their life as well.”

Oppenheim — who at the same reunion stated that it had been a “very difficult breakup” — then said that he was happy for Stause.

“The smile that’s been on your face makes me very happy. I’m very proud of you,” he told his ex-girlfriend at the reunion.

Speaking to People recently, Oppenheim said though he and Stause are exes, “We’re both in love and happy for each other.”

When the outlet asked if the introduction between Nurk and Stause was awkward, Oppenheim said, “They’re probably not going to hang out, but they’re cool.”