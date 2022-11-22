Jason Momoa’s show ‘Chief of War’ kicks off 1st day of filming with traditional Hawaiian prayer

Jason Momoa’s forthcoming project about Hawaiian history is officially underway and with hopes for fortune from the local community for good measure.

On Nov. 21, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) offered a pule on the first day of filming for Momoa’s Apple TV+ series, “Chiefs of War.” According to Ulukau.org, the Hawaiian Electronic Library, a pule is defined as a prayer or blessing.

The Hawaiian Council shared moments of the pule on its Instagram page.

“Our CNHA Cultural ambassador offered pule for the first day of filming for the Chiefs of War film,” the organization captioned the post.

The former “Game of Thrones” star, whose father is of indigenous Hawaiian ancestry, was tagged in the post alongside Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu (better known as Kumu Hina), an indigenous Hawaiian activist who identifies as māhū and is also a CNHA Cultural ambassador.

Apple TV+ announced “Chief of War”— an upcoming nine-episode miniseries starring, co-written and executive produced by Momoa — this past April.

According to Deadline, the series was created by Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett and tells the story of the unification and colonization of Hawaii through an indigenous Hawaiian lens.

It’s not just CNHA ambassadors showering the “Chief of War” set with blessings. In addition to lending his acting chops and skills as an executive producer, Momoa has bestowed his enthusiasm for the projects by going so far as to speak about it on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and wearing a malo, a traditional Hawaiian loincloth, more often than not.

“I’m a creator, writer, director, producer, and actor on this Apple series called ‘Chief of War,’” Momoa told Kimmel during a Nov. 9 appearance. “It’s all 1780s, 1790s Hawaii. That’s what I wear every day, and I was just getting ready for the role.”

“I actually don’t even like wearing clothes anymore,” he added. “I’m in (the malo) every day. I wear it all the time.”