Jason Momoa says he doesn’t like wearing clothes anymore — and proves it

Jason Momoa recently left his social media followers in a frenzy after giving them a rare peek at his nearly nude physique in an Instagram post.

But after the actor's visit to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Wednesday, Nov. 9, those fans can rest assured that similar sights won't be rare anymore.

Momoa has officially adopted a less-is-more attitude when it comes to clothes.

Jimmy Kimmel asked the 43-year-old star about the images that showed him fishing while wearing nothing more than a traditional Hawaiian loincloth called a malo, which prompted an explanation.

"I’m a creator, writer, director, producer and actor on this Apple series called 'Chief of War,'" Momoa explained. "It’s all 1780s, 1790s Hawaii. That’s what I wear every day, and I was just getting ready for the role. I like to get into character, so I was tanning my white a--."

All of which means he isn't hanging up his malo anytime soon — especially since he finds the garment so comfortable.

"I actually don’t even like wearing clothes anymore," he insisted. "I’m in (the malo) every day. I wear it all the time."

And if anyone needed proof of that, he was happy to oblige.

Momoa then stood up, removed his coat, made short work of the silky, pajama-like ensemble he had on underneath it and revealed his malo — and a whole lot of skin.

The audience enthusiastically cheered as he turned around to give them a better view before he shimmied his backside in Kimmel's direction.

As for the host, he laughed throughout the display and said, "Let me tell you, I’ve never felt more like Danny DeVito than I do right now."

Related: