Jason Alexander has honored Estelle Harris, the late actor who played his mother on “Seinfeld."

“One of my favorite people has passed — my tv mama, Estelle Harris,” Alexander wrote Sunday on Twitter, a day after Harris' death at 93.

“The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always,” he added. The last line referenced the famous proclamation George Costanza's father used to remain calm in a ninth season episode of the legendary sitcom.

Harris’ agent said in a statement that she died in Palm Desert, California.

The relationship between George and his mother helped make "Seinfeld" a massive hit. NBC

Harris was best remembered for her portrayal of George's mother, Estelle, in 27 episodes of “Seinfeld." With a shrill voice and a hair-trigger temper, Estelle, alongside husband Frank, played by the late Jerry Stiller, were loud and dysfunctional parents, often stealing scenes from the show's four main characters. Harris said fans frequently told her Estelle reminded them of their own mothers.

"Seinfeld" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus also mourned Harris’ death.

“RIP Estelle Harris. I love you,” she tweeted, using the hashtag #serenitynow.

Harris had a prolific career. In addition to “Seinfeld,” she also played Mrs. Potato Head in the “Toy Story” movies and had a recurring role as Muriel on the Disney Channel sitcom “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.”

Born in 1928, Harris’ first onscreen credit did not happen until 1977 in the movie “Looking Up.” She would go on to land roles in a slew of shows, such as “Night Court,” “Mad About You,” “ER,” and “Law & Order,” as well as movies, including “Once Upon a Time in America” and “Stand and Deliver.”