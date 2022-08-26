Jasmine Roth renovates her family cabin on upcoming episode of ‘Help! I Wrecked My House’

Jasmine Roth of HGTV’s “Help! I Wrecked My House” is back for a third season of the hit show, scheduled to premiere Saturday, Aug. 27 on HGTV and Discovery+.

The show centers on homeowners who have gotten in over their heads attempting do-it-yourself renovations that need rescuing.

“These are people that are reaching out and they’re saying, ‘Help. Literally help. I wrecked my house,’” she told TODAY in an interview.

The 37-year-old host of the show revealed that she has to hold back her expression of just how bad things are when she walks into some of these homes and instead stays positive and focuses on helping the homeowners get across the finish line.

“I want to go in and just figure out what the heck they did and then hopefully help them.”

Roth discussed that in addition to Season Three featuring bigger renovations and transformations, viewers will also be treated to a special surprise episode of the show.

“It’s called ‘Hazel’s Cozy Cabin,’ and it was for my family,” she shared. “It was actually not for a client — we were the client.” The HGTV star disclosed that the episode will air on Oct. 1, and that “there’s a little bit more that goes with that that I’m excited to share with everybody.”

Roth revealed that the whole family was involved with the design choices, which proved to be challenging.

“I’m just going to tell you right now, my husband is my toughest client. I love him, and we’re so lucky because we actually do have the same design preferences, which a lot of couples don’t have,” she stated. “I think that’s been hugely helpful in our relationship, but it’s still really hard.”

She shared that her daughter, Hazel, 2, also wanted to have a say in design choices. “She’s interested. She wants to know what’s happening. She wants to know paint colors. She’s all about it. My family is definitely my hardest client to design for,” she said, adding that it was a lot of fun, though.

The busy mom is excited to be able to watch the upcoming season of the show with her family, now that she has some down time.

“Fall is the time that I get to spend with my family because for me, I’m not filming in the fall and we get to watch ‘Help! I Wrecked My House,’” she said.

It’s also the time that she uses to clean her house — both the inside and outside — in anticipation of decorating for the upcoming seasons. Below, the designer breaks out some of her favorite tips to help make your house nice and cozy for the seasons ahead.

Tips for decorating your house for fall

Declutter

Roth revealed that she goes through each room after summer concludes and does a quick revamp of how she can make things work better for her family.

“I take out things that I’m not using. If there’s a chair that nobody has sat in for months, years, it’s out. It’s going because it’s just filling up the space and it’s cluttering,” she said.

Add personal touches

“I think that the fall is a really fun time to add personal touches to your house,” she advised. “You just came off the summer, you probably went on vacation, you probably have some great moments, some family moments that could be framed.”

Roth noted that having recent photos displayed also serves as a great conversation starter when entertaining, and can help make you feel “really confident about your spaces and having faces of people that make you happy around your house going into the fall.”

Don’t forget the outside

Roth recommends putting away summer items such as pool toys, umbrellas and patio furniture before the leaves fall and snow comes.

“Just take this time — it’s not spring cleaning, it’s kind of the opposite, right? Just clean everything so that before you put your fall decor up, it doesn’t feel like fall decor on top of summer decor.”

Hang up decor

Once the house and yard are cleaned up, it’s time to decorate. While the designer has nothing against spooky Halloween decorations, “I’d say harvest is more my theme in the fall. I love mums, I love pumpkins.”

Enjoy time together

“What we do is we have viewing parties, which I’m not saying you have to have viewing parties, but that would be one of my tips — have viewing parties of ‘Help! I Wrecked My House,’” she shared. “The focus is just being together.”