From sharing workspace to sharing the screen.

Academy Award winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway star in a new trailer for the upcoming AppleTV+ limited series, “WeCrashed,” about the workplace startup WeWork.

Leto plays Adam Neumann, the Israeli businessman who co-founded the company, while Hathaway portrays his wife, Rebekah Neumann.

The trailer paints the Neumanns as focused on revolutionizing how people experience their jobs.

“The future of work looks different,” Adam says.

“We’re selling an experience,” Rebekah says.

Adam is also portrayed as some sort of mad genius.

“Are you crazy enough?” someone asks.

“I may be. I may be,” he replies.

Founded in 2010, WeWork pulled its initial public offering in 2019 due to investor concerns about its finances, prompting Adam Neumann to resign as CEO. While the trailer shows him as ambitious and parties taking place in offices, it peels back the curtain on the company as it copes with financial woes. Rebekah, meanwhile, tries to let Adam know just who he is.

“You have to make them see,” she tells him.

“See what?” he replies.

“You’re a supernova,” she says, as we see an image of her looking upset when the media wants pictures of him without her.

Adam Neumann and Rebekah Neumann attend the 2018 Time 100 Gala on April 24, 2018 in New York City. Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

All does not appear rosy for Rebekah, though, who seems to feel left out of all the attention her husband receives.

“You’re afraid he outshines you because he does,” someone tells her.

All the while, Adam remains focused on his vision.

“I have a responsibility to think bigger,” he says. “I’m a golden goose laying golden eggs.”

“WeCrashed” — which also stars America Ferrera and Kyle Marvin — is produced by Lee Eisenberg, best known for his work on “The Office.” The first three episodes will be available March 18, while the remaining ones will be available each Friday after that.

In 2021, Hulu released a documentary titled "WeWork: Or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn" written and directed by Jed Rothstein. Rotten Tomatoes said of the doc, "It's hard to ignore the parts that are left unexamined," adding the film "does well enough by its real-life stranger-than-fiction story."