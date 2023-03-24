Jane Fonda says ‘Monster-in-Law’ slap from Jennifer Lopez ‘cut across’ her eyebrow

Jennifer Lopez has some apologizing to do.

During a Thursday, March 23, appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Jane Fonda recalled what it was like to film her 2005 hit film "Monster-in-Law," with J.Lo. She said the first thing that came to mind was a slapping scene that she had with the singer.

In the rom-com, Fonda played Viola Fields, an overbearing mother who would do anything to stop her son (Michael Vartan) from marrying his girlfriend Charlie (Lopez).

Jane Fonda and Jennifer Lopez in "Monster-In-Law." Alamy Stock Photo

In an effort to break up the couple, Viola puts Charlie through a great deal of stress as she begins to plan her wedding. The bride-to-be soon reaches a breaking point and confronts her soon-to-be mother-in-law on the morning of her nuptials when she sees Viola wearing a white gown to her wedding. After a few words are exchanged, the two ladies end up in a slapping match.

"I slap her, she slaps me," Fonda recalled on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

But things became all too real once Fonda suffered an injury.

"Well, Jennifer, as per Jennifer, she had this enormous diamond ring and so when she slapped me one of the times, it cut open across my eye, my eyebrow. And she's never apologized," Fonda said as Drew Barrymore held her hands over her mouth shocked.

Lopez has also talked about that moment in the film in a May 2019 video she shared on YouTube called "Making A Scene: Monster-In-Law."

Lopez noted that their slapping scene was "one of the most fun scenes" that she's ever done. However, she did say that Fonda did suffer an injury.

Jane Fonda and Jennifer Lopez in "Monster-In-Law." Alamy Stock Photo

“I was so afraid to hit Jane Fonda in the face or hurt her in any way. And really, her character was very much like her and my character at the time was very much like me. I was so afraid of her,” Lopez explained.

“I don’t even think we were supposed to slap each other. I just remember afterwards, Jane had a blood blister at the top of her eye. My nail, like went up into her eye. I was mortified," she added.

However, Lopez said that Fonda was a "gangsta b----" for taking it like a champ.

"I just love her," she said.