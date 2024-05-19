Jake Gyllenhaal and Sabrina Carpenter helped take a “Scooby-Doo” themed “Saturday Night Live” sketch to a darker level.

Gyllenhaal hosted the show’s Season 49 finale on May 18, with Carpenter serving as a first time musical guest.

Among the night’s sketches, the show featured a digital short that brought the classic hijinks from “Scooby-Doo” to life in a new, gory way.

In the sketch, Gyllenhaal took on the role of Fred, while Carpenter portrayed Daphne. In addition, Sarah Sherman played Velma while Mikey Day did his best Shaggy impression.

While the gang were able to capture Old Man Franklin (James Austin Johnson), who was pretending to be The Phantom, they were presented with bigger problems when Gyllenhaal tried to prove the true identity behind Johnson’s character.

“No one is who they appear to be,” he declared.

Unfortunately for the group, Old Man Franklin was himself and Gyllenhaal ended up ripping off the skin from his actual face, sending the group into chaos.

It only went downhill from here. Saturday Night Live / YouTube

Amid the screaming and arguing between the group, Day accidentally got his arm caught in a trap door, which was severed off in another bloody scene.

While Sherman ran off to try to find help, she was beheaded by a wire used to make The Phantom appear to float.

Kenan Thompson eventually arrived to the scene as a cop and appeared shocked, asking, “All right, what have you kooky kids gotten yourselves into? Oh my god.”

After he uttered his final words, Gyllenhaal proceeded to shoot Thompson in cold blood, much to the dismay of Carpenter who chastised him, “You just shot a cop?”

“We just shot a cop. We can’t have any witnesses,” Gyllenhaal told her, before shooting several times at the person hiding behind a portrait on the wall. “Now, are you in, or are you out?”

Carpenter didn't get a chance to answer before Gyllenhaal was shot in the abdomen by Scooby-Doo.

“Ruh-roh, b----,” Scooby-Doo said, before the sketch cut to an add for Apple’s Face ID.

Scooby-Doo took matter into his own paws. Saturday Night Live / YouTube

In addition to starring in the gory sketch, Carpenter marked her “SNL” debut with three of her pop hits.

Carpenter started the night with her newest tune, “Espresso,” which has taken over social media with catchy quips including, “I’m working late, ‘cause I’m a singer.”

Later in the show, Carpenter performed a mash-up of her songs “Feather” and “Nonsense” from the deluxe edition of her fifth studio album, “Emails I Can’t Send Fwd.”

Carpenter adjusted the lyrics slightly during her performance of “Feather,” changing the words from “I’m so sorry for your loss” to “I’m on ‘SNL’ and you’re not.”

The singer also followed her tradition of putting together clever outros for her song “Nonsense” chock full of suggestive innuendos, and crafted a few special lines to celebrate her debut.