‘Love Is Blind’ couple Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones are divorcing

"Love Is Blind" couple Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones are going their separate ways.

On Wednesday, the pair, who tied the knot on the Season Two finale of the Netflix reality dating series earlier this year, announced they were divorcing in a joint statement on social media.

“While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that’s okay. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best," the statement read.

The couple went on to ask for "space" as the "close this chapter" of their lives, and also thanked 'Love Is Blind" and its viewers for "this unforgettable opportunity and support."

“Each of you have brought overwhelming love and joy into our lives. This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and more. We don’t regret a single thing," they added in the statements, posted to both of their accounts.

McNeely and Jones' love story unfolded over the second season of the series, now renewed through Season Five.

However, their union was thwarted when Jones briefly developed stronger feelings for another contestant, Mallory Zapata. After Zapata declined his proposal, Jones re-focused on McNeely, who accepted him despite having reservations.

During a cast reunion that aired in March, McNeely acknowledged the couple's rocky start, revealing that she was uncomfortable watching Jones speak to Zapata during the pair's honeymoon.

“That part was actually hurtful. Everything pre-proposal, I completely understand, but everything after...that was extremely difficult for me to watch," she said.

Jones apologized for speaking with Zapata, agreeing, “That conversation should have never happened.”

The duo also discussed how each had changed with married life with Jones revealing that he socializes less and McNeely stating that she socializes more.

“We’ve been finding our balance. We’re hyperaware that we’re very different — he’s extremely extroverted," said McNeely.

She added, "This will always be something that we have to deal with, because we’re so different. But we have similar values and similar goals."

Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson from Season Two of "Love Is Blind" remain married, as do Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton and Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett from Season One.