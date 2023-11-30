Issa Rae and Beyoncé are becoming good friends.

During a Nov. 30 appearance on TODAY With Hoda & Jenna, Rae talked about her budding relationship with Beyoncé and revealed the singer stays in touch with her.

"She checks up on me," Rae said. "We know each other. I've met her several times and I'm just such a huge fan."

Rae then recalled an encounter she had with Beyoncé in 2017 when the "Break My Soul" singer told her that she was beautiful.

After the encounter, Rae went on X, formerly known as Twitter, and raved about the moment.

"I hugged Beyoncé tonight and she told my regular face a-- that I was beautiful. WHAT ELSE IS LEFT?!?!" she tweeted.

While speaking with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Rae said she "squealed" when Beyoncé told her that.

"I held it together. I was with my friends. She came over with Jay-Z and then as soon as she walked away, we just squealed like ridiculous," she said.

On the show, Rae also talked about what it was like to attend the premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé." The dress code for the evening was “cozy opulence.”

At the Nov. 25 event, Rae was photographed walking the red carpet in a gorgeous black dress with matching heels.

Issa Rae at the World Premiere of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé" on November 25, 2023 in Beverly Hills, CA. Kevin Winter / WireImage for Parkwood

When asked about her outfit, Rae said she didn’t want to do too much at the premiere because she was mainly focused on watching the movie.

“Everyone was opulent. I was in the middle. I was like, I really just want to see this movie and eat popcorn. Let me just take something out of my closet. And people said that about me. They were like, she looked like she just showed up to watch the movie, and I did!” Rae said.