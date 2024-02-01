Issa Rae says Hollywood is ‘scared and clueless’ amid her show getting canceled

Issa Rae is calling out Hollywood for what she describes as backtracking on commitments made to improving diversity and representation on screen.

In an interview with TIME, the award-winning creative said that the cancellation of her Max show, “Rap Sh!t,” after two seasons appears to be a regression from the diversity, equity and inclusion promises made by industry leaders in 2020, following the death of George Floyd and the subsequent racial reckoning it sparked.

“I’ve never seen Hollywood this scared and clueless, and at the mercy of Wall Street,” the "Insecure" star and creator said, referencing the recent cuts to Black programming.

Hollywood companies pledged millions toward supporting diverse projects in 2020, including commitments from director J.J. Abrams and his wife Katie McGarth’s production company Bad Robot and Netflix. Abrams and McGarth promised $10 million over five years to “organizations and efforts committed to anti-racist agendas” and Netflix pledged $5 million “to support Black creators, Black youth and Black-owned business,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

But, it appears that within the last few years, there's been a shift.

"Rap Sh!t" was one of several Black-led shows canceled in 2023. Other shows included "The Wonder Years," "A Black Lady Sketch Show," "Grand Crew," "South Side" and "All Rise." The previous year, in 2022, “Raising Dion,” “Queens” and Rae's reality show "Sweet Life: Los Angeles" were canceled.

The recent cancellations of Black-led series hasn't gone unnoticed among fans, either.

"That lil DEI wave in media post 2020 was so short lived," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, listing several of the canceled shows.

"The canceling of #RapShit is yet another slap in the face to us and our stories. It’s especially hurtful for those of us that came up during an era where there were countless black shows on TV. Now we have to search far and wide and even then the quality may be questionable. SMDH," another person added.

Rae, founder of Hoorae Media, an independent production company, said it's frustrating that diverse programming is often in the front line when it comes to programming cuts.

“There is a bitterness of just like, who suffers from you guys pulling back? People of color always do,” she said.

In an email to TIME, HBO's executive vice president for programming, Amy Gravitt, and its chairman and CEO, Casey Bloys, said they are supportive of Rae and "look forward to what genres Issa and Hoorae will take on next."

“We’ve established a creative shorthand over the years and with every new project, we pick up right where we left off. There’s a flow to it that inspires me,” Gravitt said.

Rae signed a five-year deal with the WarnerMedia in 2021, which is set to expire in 2026.

"Rap Sh!t" was canceled in 2023. MAX

Prior to the recent slew of cancellations, the film and TV industry seemed to be making some progress. According to UCLA’s 2021 and 2023 Hollywood Diversity Report, there's been an uptick in the casting of racial minorities in lead roles and the hiring of diverse show creators.

Even with these gains, Rae said there remains antiquated views when it comes to programming and gatekeeping in Hollywood.

“I’m sorry, but there aren’t a lot of smart executives anymore,” she said. “And a lot of them have aged out and are holding on to their positions and refusing to let young blood get in.”

Rae noted that those who help to finance projects are also part of the problem.

“Now, these conglomerate leaders are also making the decisions about Hollywood. Y’all aren’t creative people. Stick to the money,” she said.

So what does the future hold for Black creatives?

Rae, who famously got her start with YouTube web series “Dorm Diaries” and later “The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl,” said most are turning to social media platforms to share their content, which, as she adds, will eventually lead to the end of Hollywood.

“The people that are taking chances are on platforms like TikTok. That’s what’s getting the eyeballs of the youth. So you’re killing your own industry,” she said.