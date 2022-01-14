Socialite swindler Anna Delvey is one of the most glamorous imposters in history — and now Netflix viewers can see her incredible story in a new Shonda Rhimes-produced series premiering next month.

On Friday, the streaming service released its first full-length trailer for "Inventing Anna," which stars former "Americans" actor Julia Garner as Delvey, a real-life con artist who bilked banks, hotels and associates out of more than $200,000 while posing as a German heiress in New York City.

Delvey, whose real name Anna Sorokin, sparked headlines after her story of hobnobbing with and hoodwinking the elites of New York City was published in New York Magazine in 2018 after the fake heiress was arrested. After being found guilty in May 2019, the Russian-born Sorokin was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison. She was released in February 2021.

Jessica Pressler, the journalist who wrote the original article, serves as a producer of the nine-episode series.

"Veep" alum Anna Chlumsky plays a fictional reporter named Vivian who's hot on Delvey/Sorokin's trail, and who ultimately helps to bring her down. "What are you wearing? You look poor," Delvey asks Vivian when Vivian visits her in prison.

Of course, Vivian's also tasked with figuring out who the real person is behind the fraud. Not so simple. “Anna Delvey is a masterpiece, bitches!,” Garner's character yells in triumph during her arrest.

The series also stars Arian Moayed, Katie Lowes, Alexis Floyd, Anders Holm, Anna Deavere Smith, Jeff Perry, Terry Kinney and Laverne Cox.

"Inventing Anna" premieres Feb. 11 on Netflix.