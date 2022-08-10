What to know about Season 3 of ‘Indian Matchmaking’

If you binged Season Two of “Indian Matchmaking“ and are craving more matchmaking content, you’re in luck: Sima Taparia is coming back for a third season.

The Netflix series follows matchmaker Taparia's efforts to help South Asian singles find partners, both in South Asia and in the diaspora.

Season Two, which premiered Aug. 10, features old and new faces alike, and even includes a proposal and grand Indian wedding. Viewers were left on a cliffhanger at the end of the last episode, which introduces a new character — ostensibly a Season Three figure.

Here's what to know about the future of "Indian Matchmaking."

The show was renewed for Season 3 earlier this year

On Mar. 24, Netflix announced that the show was renewed for a Season Three, though the streamer did not reveal further details — like a release date.

Season 3 will feature old and new cast members, as well as Sima Taparia

According to creator and producer Smriti Mundhra, the third season is still being made, but will likely mirror the previous ones: Taparia will work with clientele around the world.

"It'll be similar to Season Two in that the idea is to always keep expanding on the conversations that the show brings up in organic ways," Mundhra said.

Mundhra said, like Season Two, the Season Three cast will be a mix of recurring faces and new ones. For example, Aparna Shewakramani and Nadia Jagessar returned after Season One.

"We'll stick with characters whose journeys are continuing audiences, then also introduce new people that audiences can fall in love with," she said.

At the end of the day, Mundhra said, the show "is really about people," and there's "no broader mandate" for it. She noted that they're not trying to make the show more complicated as new seasons are created, and instead are focused on preserving the original intent of the show.

Akshay in Season 2 of "Indian Matchmaking." Netflix

"We want it to just be a journey where you learn about things and learn about the world and about love and marriage through very specific journeys of people who you love and who you want to see," Mundhra said. "We really want to see them have their happy ending."

No, there's not a release date — yet

Netflix hasn't announced when Season Three will be released. Taparia told TODAY although she can't divulge any details about Season Three, the details will be revealed by Netflix "very soon."

There's more 'matchmaking' on the way

The matchmaking content won't end with Season Three. In March, Netflix also announced a new spinoff of the "Indian Matchmaking" series set to air this year: "Jewish Matchmaking." The show will follow singles in America and Israel as they try to find their match through the practice of shidduch, an arranged marriage often seen in Orthodox Jewish communities.

Mundhra said she loves that the universality of "Indian Matchmaking" has now started a sort of "matchmaking empire."

"There is a universality in the specificity," she said. "Everybody can see something in this show, everyone can relate to it ... it just was obvious at that point to look for that universal specific in other communities and in other places."

While "Indian Matchmaking" is specific to the South Asian community, Mundhra emphasized that there are certain through lines that are similar in other cultures as well.

"In every culture, (matchmaking) brings up tension between generations and it brings up this sort of internal question like, 'What do I want, what am I seeking?' And just from a storytelling perspective, that's so rich," she said. "I love being able to also use the shows as an opportunity to normalize and humanize other cultures so it's not presented as some exotic social issue kind of thing. We're all after the same thing: love and companionship. We just do it in different ways."