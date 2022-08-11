Meet the cast of 'Indian Matchmaking' Season 2

Season Two of "Indian Matchmaking" arrived on Netflix on Aug. 10 after a two-year-long break. The cast of Season Two features the return of old cast members, like Aparna Shewakramani, and new additions to the "Indian Matchmaking" family.

“The show is about people, about characters, that’s what keeps people watching,” creator Smriti Mundhra told TODAY. “I think what gets people’s hearts on the show and really invested is the characters. It’s the people and their journeys and their struggles and their backstories.”

Mundhra said the upcoming third season will be a blend of returning and new cast members.

Another figure is sure to return, too: Mumbai-based matchmaker Sima Taparia, who works to arrange marriages for South Asian clients throughout the world.

Taparia told TODAY she's always had the ability to connect with people on a special level. "I want to help my community and my people — so when God gave me this unique quality, I said, 'I can be a matchmaker.'"

Below, find a brief introduction to each of the cast members in Season Two of "Indian Matchmaking," and what happens during their time on Season Two. We've included Instagrams for public-facing cast members.

Heads up: This post contains plot details for Season Two of “Indian Matchmaking.”

Aparna Shewakramani

Aparna Shewakramani in Season Two of "Indian Matchmaking." Courtesy of Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix

Aparna Shewakramani returned to the cast in Season Two of "Indian Matchmaking," though she decided not to work with Taparia again. She told TODAY the decision came down to a difference in values. “The tension was that I’m more progressive and I view partnerships as equal between a man and a woman if it’s a heterosexual woman,” she said.

In Season Two, Shewakramani continues her dating journey while adjusting to life in New York after leaving her job as a lawyer. Shewakramani is also the author of “She’s Unlikeable: And Other Lies That Bring Women Down.”

Does Aparna make a match? She goes on a blind date with a friend's cousin, but their relationship is left open-ended.

How to follow Aparna on Instagram: @aparnashewakramani

Pradhyuman Maloo

Pradhyuman Maloo in "Indian Matchmaking" Courtesy of Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix

Pradhyuman Maloo, a jewelry designer based in Mumbai, made his return to the "Indian Matchmaking" cast.

Does Pradhyuman make a match? Yes! His return marked the first proposal and wedding in the series — though he did not meet his now-wife, Ashima, through Sima Taparia. Viewers get to see the couple's extravagant Indian wedding.

How to follow Pradhyuman on Instagram: @pradhyum.m

Pradhyuman Maloo on his wedding day. Courtesy of Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix

Nadia Jagessar

Nadia Jagessar hugs Taparia in a still from Season Two. Netflix

Nadia Jagessar was the third Season One primary cast member to make a second appearance in Season Two.

Does Nadia make a match? Jagessar picks up right where she left off with Shekar, though their relationship is complicated by her connection with another one of Taparia's clients.

How to follow Nadia on Instagram: @nadiajagessar

Viral Joshi

Viral Joshi in Season Two of "Indian Matchmaking." Courtesy of Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix

Viral Joshi of North Carolina joins the Season Two cast as a newcomer and is bound to go viral for her self-assuredness, clarity in what she wants and her conversation-starting first date.

Does Viral make a match? Joshi, from North Carolina clicks with Aashay in Season Two over a rock climbing date. She updated us on where their relationship stands. "We’re still in touch. Long distance has its nuances. We’re still trying to figure out what that looks like for us," Joshi told TODAY. She continued to say, "He’s 100 percent of my checklist. The physical attraction is there, the chemistry is there."

Shital Patel

Shital Patel in "Indian Matchmaking" Courtesy of Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix

Shital Patel joins "Indian Matchmaking" from New York City, where she said she's worried she's running out of time to find the right guy while she focuses on her career. Patel was previously on the Bravo reality show "In a Man's World."

Does Shital make a match? Patel goes on a date with one of Taparia's clients, but she ends up developing a connection with a doctor she met independently.

Follow Shital on Instagram: @therealshitalpatel

Akshay Dhumal

Taparia and Dhumal in "Indian Matchmaking." Courtesy of Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix

Akshay Dhumal knows that the criteria at the top of his list for a potential match is a love for chickens. Dhumal lives in Nashik, a village three hours outside of Mumbai, which he says is a turn-off for potential romantic matches.

Does Akshay make a match? Not on the show. There also may be more to Dhumal's lack of luck than location — Taparia's face reader has some thoughts on what may be contributing to his unlucky streak in the romance realm.

Arshneel Kochar

Arshneel in "Indian Matchmaking" Courtesy of Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix

Arshneel Kochar is a cardiologist based in Cleveland, Ohio. In a cast of mostly Hindus, Arshneel provided a glimpse into what dating is like for Sikhs, especially for those who choose to wear turbans. The doctor speaks on the intersections of religion and dating, along with a healthy amount of Taco Bell-related discourse.

Does Arshneel make a match? On the show, Kochar makes a connection with Rinkle, another client of Taparia's. No word on where the relationship stands.

Arshneel and Rinkle in "Indian Matchmaking" Courtesy of Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix

Vinesh Vasanani

Vinesh in "Indian Matchmaking" Courtesy of Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix

Miami-based investment banker Vinesh Vasanani is looking for someone to match his style — or for a match found by his brother, since he connected his brother with his now sister-in-law.

Does Vinesh make a match? On the show, Vinesh goes on two dates, neither of which progress.