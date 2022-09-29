Idina Menzel may best be known to kids around the world as the voice of Elsa in Disney’s “Frozen” and for performing the chart-topping song “Let It Go,” but now the singer is releasing another catchy tune that little ones can sing along to, titled “The Loud Mouse Song.”

Written to accompany her debut children’s book, “Loud Mouse,” which she co-authored with her sister Cara Mentzel, the anthem is sure to have kids singing, “I’m just gonna be me, who else would I be? La la la la la la la loud. La la la la la la la loud.”

“Just being me and being a songwriter, I just can’t stop at, ‘It’s just a book,’” she told TODAY. “I had to give it a world, a musical world, and not because I don’t trust everyone to sing the refrain at home with their kids beautifully,” she said, laughing.

The book — illustrated by Jaclyn Sinquett — centers on a little mouse whose sister helps her find her big voice.

“I wanted to write a book inspired by when I was a young girl and I knew deep down that I had a special voice and I sometimes wasn’t sure how much to share it,” the “Wicked” star shared. “I didn’t know how much to call attention to myself and how much space to really take up in the world.”

Menzel said she thought her childhood story was a good message for kids but only wanted to do the project if her sister was included. “She knows me better than anyone in the whole world. I just thought she’d give it a great perspective.”

In addition to releasing the picture book, Menzel also just completed filming in Adam Sandler’s adaptation of Fiona Rosenbloom’s 2005 young adult novel, “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!”

“It was one of the best times I’ve ever had,” she said of working alongside the comedian. “He’s such a wonderful human being and so is his entire family.”

According to Netflix, the movie will follow a young girl’s bat mitzvah plans as they comedically unravel and threaten to ruin one of the most important events of her young life.

In addition to being a producer of the film, Sandler and his family — including his wife Jackie and two teenage daughters Sadie and Sunny — will star in the film.

“The funny thing was that his daughters played his daughters, I played his wife and his actual wife Jackie played a different mom in the movie,” Menzel said. “But he kept flirting with her right after they’d say, ‘Cut.’ And I’d (go), ‘Which movie are you in here?’ It was funny. We just had a blast.”

Menzel noted that production just wrapped a few weeks ago and a release date for the film has not yet been announced.

Idina Menzel in "Disenchanted" Disney

However, the actor will appear onscreen soon for another project she’s been working on — reprising her role as Nancy Tremaine for Disney’s “Disenchanted,” which hits theaters on Thanksgiving Day.

As the sequel to the 2007 blockbuster “Enchanted,” the film will follow Giselle — played by Amy Adams — and Robert — played by Patrick Dempsey — as the couple moves their growing family from New York City to the suburbs in search of a fairy tale life. However, the suburban community of Monroeville isn’t what Giselle imagined or the quick fix she was hoping for. In a magic spell gone wrong, where she accidentally transforms the entire town into a real-life fairy tale, Giselle races against the clock to undo the spell and find out what happily ever after really means.

“It was just a great reunion to get back on set with everyone,” Menzel shared. “It’s witty and clever, just like the first one.” However, the Tony Award winner disclosed a differentiator about the upcoming film. “This time they have a song that Stephen Schwartz and Alan Menken made. It’s a beautiful, epic song, and I’m very honored that they trusted me with that.”