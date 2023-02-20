IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop the best presidents day deals available right now — starting at $10

Ice-T’s 7-year-old daughter is the spitting image of her dad at Walk of Fame ceremony

The “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star's daughter, Chanel, supported her father on his big day.
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Ice-T may have been the star when he was honored Feb. 17 with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but his little girl stole the show.

The “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star was joined by wife Coco Austin and their daughter, Chanel, 7, at the ceremony.

Dressed in a blue dress with red at the collar and a ribbon of red and green wrapping around her waist, along with a light sweater, Chanel was on hand to support her dad.

Ice-T poses with wife Coco Austin and daughter Chanel Marrow as he is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 17, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Ice-T, wife Coco Austin and their daughter, Chanel, celebrate Ice-T getting honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

“Let me shout out my family,” Ice-T said as his speech wound down. “My son, my daughter, Coco my wife. (Chanel), who obviously is in the position to stand behind one of these podiums one day. She has no fear of the stage.”

Ice-T is also father to daughter Letesha, 46, and son Tracy, 31, from previous relationships.

Chanel may indeed one day follow in her father’s footsteps. At the ceremony, Austin told Entertainment Tonight that she is managing her daughter.

Ice-T, Coco Austin and Chanel Nicole Marrow pose onstage during the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Ice-T on February 17, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Chanel's parents say their daughter has eyes on show business.Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“I like it, more than managing myself. Actually, I put my stuff aside for so long, because I love doing her more than me,” she said. “You know, I kinda stepped up a little bit and started doing more social media, but I like having more fun with her.”

She also said she doesn’t want to use her connections to help Chanel get her foot in the door.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, you know someone in Hollywood. You know a friend. You should ...’ That’s the easy route,” she said.

“We’ve been auditioning for ‘Sesame Street’ and all that good stuff! So, you never know what might come through,” she added.

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.