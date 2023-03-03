HSN hosts Shannon Smith and Shannon Fox leaving the network, share messages with fans

Longtime HSN hosts Shannon Smith and Shannon Fox have announced their departures from the network.

Smith and Fox told viewers of their exits in separate messages March 1 on Facebook.

“Dearest Friends,” Smith wrote. “It is with thanks and gratitude that I am sharing the next chapter in my life. It has been my privilege to be a part of your lives for nearly 30 years, and you are truly family to me. So I’m counting on all of you to continue to share my adventures as I move on from HSN.

"I would love to encourage you to discover our new opportunities together. Let’s continue to share our friendship, and I’m hoping that you can help me build this community of kindness wherever that road takes us," continued Smith, who hosted the channel’s “Shannon’s In the Kitchen!” cooking segment in addition to her other hosting duties.

Smith also invited fans to follow her on Instagram and TikTok, writing, "I promise the fun will continue!"

Fox said goodbye to viewers in her own post, writing, "Let’s find out what’s behind Door #2… Today, I close the door on my 9 year adventure as a host at HSN. Thank you for welcoming me into your hearts and homes. It has been my pleasure to connect with you over the air and through social media.

"As I continue to evolve and find new ways to have fun and explore life, I will always remember my time at HSN shopping with each of you," Fox added, along with her own invitation to fans to follow her on her social media accounts "so we can keep in touch and discover together what my next adventure will be."

TODAY.com reached out to HSN for comment regarding Smith's and Fox's departures.

The pair's farewells came the same day that longtime QVC hosts Carolyn Gracie and Dan Hughes announced their departures from their network.

HSN and QVC share the same parent company, Qurate Retail Group, which announced earlier this week that it would be eliminating roles for approximately 400 employees.

“These decisions are not easy but are necessary in realigning how we manage the business and heighten focus on critical priorities,” the company said in a Feb. 28 release.