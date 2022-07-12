When host Jesse Palmer announced that Season 19 of "The Bachelor," which premieres on July 11, would have two Bachelorettes, people had questions.

Mainly, how would co-Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, first introduced in Clayton Echard's season of "The Bachelor," date among the 32 suitors at the same time?

Palmer listed a few more specific questions in the premiere of "The Bachelorette:" Which woman gets to date which guy? Who chooses? What happens if both women fall in love with the same man?

Even Windey, in the intro for Season 19 filmed before the season unfolded, said she "had a ton of questions." Recchia, on her end, said, "I don't know how this is going to work."

Clearly, though, the questions got answered. In an interview with People teasing the new season, Windey said it was "huge learning process for everyone" because it was "such new territory" to have two Bachelorettes.

Until the premiere, there were many questions about the show’s format, including how rose ceremonies would work.Here's what we know.

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are dating the same group of men

Windey and Recchia are still dating the same men, the very scenario that led to heartbreak on "The Bachelor:" Echard broke up with both women in the finale.

And indeed, the teaser for Season 19 hinted at drama related to having two leads in one season. “Having two Bachelorettes has provided a struggle and it’s all coming to a head,” Windey said in the trailer.

Ahead of meeting the men, Windey and Recchia have a conversation about their strategy — and their types. "I'm sure there's going to be overlap in the beginning," Windey said.

"Dating the same guys is definitely going to be challenging. With two of us, we're just going to have to figure it out," Recchia said.

Perhaps Winey put it best when she said, “Hopefully I’m going to meet my husband, and hopefully it’s not going to be the same one Rachel wants."

Limo entrances were completely different this season

Recchia and Windey greeted all the suitors at the same time, meaning that they could talk about each man after they made their introductions.

In short? That means each gent had to make two good first impressions, and they had different strategies. Aven, for example, appealed to both Recchia and Windey's close family bonds. Another suitor put sound-blocking headphones on Recchia and Windey to have a bit of private time with each.

Windey said they were making each "feel special individually."

Ultimately, their journeys are individual

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Windey said their journeys were ultimately individual.

“We started off dating the same pool of men, but naturally when you’re working towards a life partner, you have to have your own journey," she said.

Though they were aligned on their individual paths. "Not only do (audiences) get to see two love stories, but they get to see our friendship as well," Recchia told Entertainment Tonight.

Windey also called Recchia, whom she bonded with while filming “The Bachelor,” a “built-in support" to People.

They 'made their own rules'

Palmer said Recchia and Windey took charge of the unprecedented season. “Gabby and Rachel deserve a ton of credit because they really took control of this thing. They made up their own rules along the way, took charge,” Palmer said on Us Weekly's "Bachelor" podcast "Here For the Right Reasons."

Recchia said as much as she got out of the limo for the first time in the premiere: "We're going to be learning along the way."