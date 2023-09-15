Paramount Network is giving "Yellowstone" fans an opportunity to re-watch the beginning of the show just before the final season starts in November.

Season One of the Emmy-nominated show will air on CBS starting Sunday, Sept. 17, the first time the Kevin Costner-led show will air on network television. Until now, the show was only available to watch on Paramount+ and Peacock.

The show is set to conclude with the second half of Season Five, still unreleased. A "Yellowstone" sequel is currently in the works, however, and two spinoffs have already aired.

Chris McCarthy, president & CEO Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement that "Yellowstone" and its untitled sequel will do Dutton Ranch justice.

“'Yellowstone’ has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits — from ‘1883’ to ‘Tulsa King’, and I am confident our ‘Yellowstone’ sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life,” McCarthy said.

Here's how to stream, if you don't want to wait to catch up on CBS.

Where can I stream 'Yellowstone' to catch up?

It's a bit confusing.

The only place to stream all five seasons of "Yellowstone" are currently streaming on Peacock.

"Yellowstone" is not streaming on Paramount+ due to streaming rights, but the show airs on Paramount.

Where can I stream 'Yellowstone's' spinoffs?

"Yellowstone" isn't streaming on Paramount+, but its spinoffs are.

"1883," starring Sam Elliott and Tim McGraw as the Dutton family's forebears, is a 10-episode prequel available to watch on Paramount+.

"1923," a sequel to the prequel starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford also as Dutton ancestors, is available on Paramount+. Another season is on the way.

How can I watch 'Yellowstone' on cable?

"Yellowstone" repeats will begin on CBS starting Sept. 17. The first episode, “Daybreak,” will air 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. ET. on CBS.

The next two episodes in Season One will air on Sunday, Sept. 24 starting at 8 p.m. ET.

When will 'Yellowstone' end?

Paramount announced in May that the show is ending with Season Five, Part Two.

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios said in a statement at the time that the forthcoming untitled sequel will not disappoint.

“The Dutton story continues, picking up where ‘Yellowstone’ leaves off in another epic tale,” he said. “We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world.”

Season Five, Part One has already aired. The ongoing writers' and actors' strike will delay the show's conclusion.