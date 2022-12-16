When is the World Cup final and how to watch it

If all you want for Christmas is to watch the FIFA World Cup final match — you're in luck. The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is coming to a conclusion in a matchup between Argentina and France this weekend.

Argentina clinched their spot in the final match during the Dec. 13 semifinal against Croatia with a 3-0 victory.

The Qatar 2022 final will mark Argentinian soccer standout Lionel Messi’s last World Cup.

“(I feel) a lot of happiness to be able to achieve this,” Messi told CNN after Argentina’s semifinal win. “To finish my World Cup career playing my last game in a final. Everything I’ve lived in this World Cup, what people experienced and how much the people back in Argentina are enjoying it all is very emotional."

France cemented their spot in the final with a 2-0 win over Morocco during the Dec. 14 semifinal match. It marked the first time an African team advanced to the World Cup semifinals.

When is the World Cup final?

The final World Cup match between Argentina and France will happen on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at 10 a.m. EST.

How to watch the World Cup final

To watch the broadcast in English, tune in to Fox, FS1 or FS2. To watch the final match in Spanish, Telemundo and Universo will be broadcasting the event.

The World Cup final match will also be livestreamed by several platforms. Viewers hoping to stream the event can tune in to NBC's Peacock, FuboTV or the Fox Sports app.

The World Cup's third-place match between Croatia and Morocco will take place Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at 10 a.m. EST. The broadcast will be available on Fox, FS1, FS2, Telemundo and Universo; it will also be streamed on Peacock, FuboTV and the Fox Sports app.