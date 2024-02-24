How to watch the 'Where Is Wendy Williams?' two-part documentary

Almost two years after her talk show ended in 2022, Wendy Williams is making her way back to TV, this time in the form of a documentary on Lifetime.

The two-part documentary titled "Where is Wendy Williams?" will air on the network beginning Feb. 24 despite Williams' court-appointed guardian filing a sealed lawsuit against A&E Television Network, Lifetime’s parent company on Feb 22.

"Lifetime appeared in court today, and the documentary 'Where is Wendy Williams?' will air this weekend as planned," Lifetime said in a statement sent to TODAY.com.

Williams was recently diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, according to a press release sent out on Feb. 22. Her court-appointed legal guardian oversees her money and her health conditions.

“All I know is how to be famous,” Williams says in the trailer. “I really want to be back on television.”

How to watch ‘Where Is Wendy Williams?’

The two-night event will air on Lifetime at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Feb. 24 and 25.

It will re-air on March 1 at 7-11:30 p.m. ET/PT and again on March 2 from 1:30-5:30 p.m. ET/PT.

The film will also be available on direct-to-consumer platforms the day after airing, including mylifetime.com and the Lifetime app.

"A cable subscription is not required to watch the first night for the first 14 days," Lifetime said in a release.

Those without a cable subscription will also be able to rent or purchase the documentary on streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, the network said.

What films has Lifetime previously made about Wendy Williams?

Lifetime previously released “Wendy Williams: The Movie” in 2021 and a documentary, “Wendy Williams: What a Mess!” in 2021.

"Wendy Williams: The Movie" is slated to re-air on the network on Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT followed by the first Lifetime documentary, "Wendy Williams: What a Mess!"

“Wendy has been part of the Lifetime family for over a decade and during that time, we partnered with Wendy for her revealing biopic and doc,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive vice president and head of programming at A&E Network, in a press release. “But her story is not finished. There is so much more to it. Nobody truly knew the depths of Wendy’s reality so we hope that what our cameras captured can help shine a light on what she is facing now.”

Williams, her son Kevin Hunter Jr. and manager Will Selby are all listed as executive producers for the upcoming two-part documentary.

What health conditions does Wendy Williams have?

Williams’ representatives said in a recent release that she had been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

FTD is a neurodegenerative disease that can affect speech, behavior and personality, according to the Mayo Clinic. Primary progressive aphasia is a neurological condition that can affect speech and communication abilities, also per the Mayo Clinic.

Her syndicated talk show aired for 13 seasons, going off the air in 2022. Williams did not host the final season due to her ongoing health issues.

She once fainted on air in 2017 while wearing a Statue of Liberty costume for Halloween and in 2018, she announced she had been diagnosed with Graves’ disease, an autoimmune condition that causes overproduction of thyroid hormones. Symptoms of Graves’ disease can include anxiety, tremors, a rapid or irregular heartbeat, weight loss, bulging eyes and fatigue, among other symptoms, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Williams has also been open about her experiences with drug addiction over the years and said in 2019 during an episode of her show that she was living in a sober house.