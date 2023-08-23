ABC has finally announced the premiere date of "The Golden Bachelor," a spinoff of the popular dating series "The Bachelor."

The premiere date comes years after the show was announced in 2020, and now 71-year-old Gerry Turner is ready to hand out roses as the first-ever senior citizen lead in Bachelor history.

The first trailer was released on YouTube Aug. 14 after first airing during the "Men Tell All" episode of "The Bachelorette," and it already promises a heartfelt and emotional story.

"It's never too late to fall in love again," Gerry says in the trailer.

When does "The Golden Bachelor" premiere?

So when and what day is the show making its debut? Well, get ready to rearrange your schedule because ABC is taking a different direction for this new season.

Instead of "The Golden Bachelor" airing on Mondays like previous "Bachelor" shows have in the past, the first episode will premiere Thursday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. ET.

According to Variety, the show was originally slated to air on Mondays in the fall, but has now changed to airing on Thursday nights and will be followed up with Season 9 of "Bachelor in Paradise" at 9 p.m. ET.

How to watch "The Golden Bachelor"

Bachelor Nation fans can catch "The Golden Bachelor" every Thursday on ABC after its Sept. 28 premiere and can also stream it weekly on Hulu.

Who is Gerry Turner?

"Golden Bachelor" star Gerry with his daughters, Angie and Jenny, and granddaughters, Charlee and Payton. Brian Bowen Smith / ABC

Gerry Turner, 71, is the newest male lead for Bachelor Nation. According to ABC's press release, Gerry lives in his "dream house on a beautiful lake in Indiana."

He's a retired restaurateur who loves to barbecue, play pickleball, cheer on Chicago sports teams, go four-wheeling, and relax with family and friends.

He married his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974 and together had two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton. Toni died of an illness in 2017 after 43 years with Gerry.

"From June 6, it didn't go according to plan at all," Turner said in the trailer. "She became ill and her situation got worse over a couple weeks. And so, we went to the emergency room and she had a bacterial infection that infected her kidneys and affected her liver. I took my wife to the emergency room on July 7. She passed away on July 15."

Gerry shared in the trailer what he hopes to find in his journey on the show.

"I hope at the end of it I find the person that I'll spend the rest of my life with that will complete our family," he said.