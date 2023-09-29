How to watch 'Sunday Night Football' with the Chiefs, Jets and Taylor Swift

It's almost as if NBC has a hunch that music fans will be tuning in this weekend to the Kansas City Chiefs' road game against the New York Jets on "Sunday Night Football."

A promo for the game, released Sept. 29, features Taylor Swift’s song “Welcome to New York” over footage of the Chiefs and the Jets on the field.

Prominently featured in the ad are images of Swift's rumored boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, catching a football, scoring a touchdown and more.

Fans of the rumored couple — do we call them “Traylor” or “Tayvis"? — know the 12-time Grammy winner sat next to Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, in the Chiefs' club seats last weekend when the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears at home. Travis Kelce scored a touchdown during the game.

Swift and Travis Kelce, who are both 33, were also spotted leaving the stadium together and then driving off in a convertible.

The "You Belong with Me" singer, who's currently on a break from her blockbuster "Eras Tour," is expected to attend this weekend's game, too, two sources close to the situation confirmed to NBC News. Representatives for Swift declined to comment.

We figured it might be useful for those new to the NFL if we shared a few tips for how to watch "Sunday Night Football" at home.

Who is playing in this weekend's 'Sunday Night Football' game?

Taylor Swift's rumored beau, Travis Kelce, will be playing with his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, against the New York Jets.

The Chiefs, whose superstar quarterback is Patrick Mahomes, won the Super Bowl earlier this year. (Yes, even before Swift and Kelce started maybe-dating.)

Where is the game happening?

The two teams will face off against each other at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

When and where will the game air?

The game will air live on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." Check your local listings to find your NBC channel.

Live coverage begins with the preshow "Football Night in America" at 7 p.m. ET. The game itself kicks off 8:20 p.m. E.T.

You can also tune in on the NBC Sports app or via NBCSports.com.

Will the game be streaming anywhere?

Yes, the game will stream live on the Peacock streaming service. (Peacock is owned by TODAY's parent company, NBCUniversal.)

Spanish-language coverage is also available on Peacock and Universo.