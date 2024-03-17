Create your free profile or log in to save this article

The eye-opening investigative documentary “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” is almost here.

“Quiet on Set” is a four-part documentary that reveals the alleged abuse, sexism, racism and inappropriate behavior some former Nickelodeon stars faced while working for the network as children.

The first trailer for the doc confirmed the episodes will focus on many of the series overseen by creator Dan Schneider, who allegedly helped create and foster a “toxic” work environment.

Multiple former child stars will share untold experiences about their mistreatment, including “Drake and Josh” and “All That” star Drake Bell. In the documentary, Bell said he was the unnamed minor in the 2004 sexual assault conviction of Brian Peck, his former acting and dialogue coach.

In response to Bell’s appearance in the show, Nickelodeon sent a statement to NBC News that said, “Now that Drake Bell has disclosed his identity as the plaintiff in the 2004 case, we are dismayed and saddened to learn of the trauma he has endured, and we commend and support the strength required to come forward.”

Bell is not the only Nickelodeon alum who shares his story, as the trailer shows snippets of other actors opening up about their trauma for the first time.

Here’s how to watch “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” and find out what they have to say.

When does ‘Quiet on the Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV’ air?

The “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” will be released in four parts across two nights.

Parts one and two will air on March 17, and the final two episodes will arrive on March 18.

Where to watch ‘Quiet on the Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV’

The Investigation Discovery doc will air on the network from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT.

Viewers can also stream the episodes simultaneously on Max or any other live TV cable service that includes ID.