Brothers Nick and Aaron Carter are the center of a new docuseries.

“Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter”, produced by the true crime network Investigation Discovery, explores in four installments the pop stars' upbringing, rise to fame and controversies.

The documentary includes interviews with the three women who brought sexual assault lawsuits against Nick Carter. Nick Carter has denied the allegations and filed a counterclaim in 2023. Proceedings are ongoing.

Aaron Carter's mental health, substance use and the circumstances leading up to his death in 2022 at the age of 34 are also detailed.

The documentary follows ID Discovery's bombshell docuseries "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV," which did a deep dive on working conditions for both child actors and adult staff on Nickelodeon in the 1990s and 2000s.

Here's how to watch "Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter."

When does ‘Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter’ air?

The docuseries unfolds over two nights: Monday, May 27 and Tuesday, May 28.

Where to watch 'Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter'

The Investigation Discovery doc will air on the network from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT.

Viewers can also stream the episodes simultaneously on Max or any other live TV cable service that includes ID.