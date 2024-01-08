How to watch Golden Globe-winning show 'Beef'

The limited TV series "Beef" took home three different Golden Globes on Jan. 7 and made history by becoming the first show created by and starring Asian Americans to win in the category of best television limited series.

The A24-produced comedy-drama stars Ali Wong as Amy Lau and Steven Yeun as a down-on-his-luck contractor Danny Cho.

Where can I watch or stream 'Beef'?

“Beef” is available to be streamed on Netflix.

The show originally was released on April 6, 2023.

New subscribers can sign up for the streaming service for just $6.99 with the standard with ads plan. Plans differ if you opt for the ad-free plan.

What is 'Beef' about?

In the show, a road rage incident between the two main characters in the parking lot of a big box store sets a chain of events into motion. The show's creator, Lee Sung Jin, reminded audiences that a real-life experience led him to write that road rage scene.

“Our show is actually based on a real road rage incident that actually happened to me, so I’d be remiss not to thank that driver,” Lee joked while accepting the award for best limited TV series. “Sir, I hope you honk and yell and inspire others for years to come.”

In the show, both Lau and Cho are experiencing their own individual crises. Instead of responsibly dealing with their personal issues, the two can't let go of their road rage beef. Their misplaced anger continues escalating, creating both dramatic and sometimes comedic events that eventually destroy their lives as they knew it.

Yeun and Wong after each winning a Golden Globe on Jan. 7, 2024. Chris Pizzello / AP

Both Wong and Yeun each took home a Golden Globe for their performances in the limited series.

"It's everything to see Steven win..." Wong told the press room. "I think i just screamed and I had a really ugly face when I screamed because I was just so surprised and excited. We worked really hard on the show and it means everything to me (for both to win)."

'Beef' made history at the 2024 Golden Globes

With Yeun's win for best male actor in a limited series, he became the first Asian American man to win in that category.

Wong also became the first Asian American to take home a win for best actress in a limited series for her role in “Beef.” She kissed her boyfriend, fellow comedian Bill Hader, after learning she won and thanked her ex-husband, Justin Hakuta, in her speech.

“I really need to thank the father of my children and my best friend, Justin (Hakuta), for all of your love and support,” she concluded her acceptance speech. “It’s because of you that I’m able to be a working mother.”