Where to watch ‘Apples Never Fall,’ the newest Liane Moriarty TV adaptation

Fans of “Big Little Lies” and “Nine Perfect Strangers,” be sure to add “Apples Never Fall” to your to-watch list.

The Peacock show, based on the book of the same name by best-selling author Liane Moriarty, premieres March 14 and follows the Delaney family as Stan (Sam Neill) and Joy (Annette Bening) start their retirement after selling their tennis academy in Florida.

Trouble in retirement paradise begins when a wounded women shows up at the Delaneys’ doorstep one night. After talking with her, the pair decides to take Savannah (Georgia Flood) under their wing as she pieces her life back together.

The Delaneys’ four children Amy (Alison Brie), Logan (Conor Merrigan Turner), Troy (Jake Lacy) and Brooke (Essie Randles) start to become suspicious of Savannah’s motives for living with their parents — and then their mom vanishes while riding her bike.

As a search for Joy begins, the show unravels secrets from each member of the Delaney family — who could become suspects themselves. Fingers start pointing, police start asking questions and the truth of what happened to Joy is eventually revealed.

Here’s how to watch “Apples Never Fall,” the newest book-to-TV adaptation of a Moriarty novel.

When is the ‘Apples Never Fall’ release date?

The series premieres on Peacock on March 14.

Where to watch 'Apples Never Fall'

All seven episodes of “Apples Never Fall” will be available to stream on Peacock. (Peacock is owned by TODAY’s parent company, NBCUniversal.)