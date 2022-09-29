Kris Jenner reveals how she chose each of the Kardashian-Jenner kids' names

Kris Jenner knew exactly what she was doing when she gave each of her daughters similar names.

On Season Two, Episode Two, of "The Kardashians," Jenner, 66, revealed how she came up with each of her children's names, and said she knew "exactly" what she was going to call her kids before they were born.

Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, North West, Caitlyn Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 11, 2016 in New York City. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

"I loved the name Courtney. And then I thought, it would be really interesting to put a K on it, so that was easy. Then, Kim, Christmas is my favorite day of the year and I love the name Noel, so that was going to be maybe her name, but then it didn't start with the K and Koel sounded really weird. So it was Kimberly Noel.

"And then Khloé. I loved Chloe, the designer. And then I tried Chloé with a K and that was really good too. Kendall was going to be Kennedy or Cameron with a K. And then, Kylie. I mean at some point, you just run out of K names."

As for her son, Rob Arthur Kardashian, Jenner explained that she named him after his father, Robert George Kardashian. However, she accidentally got the two names mixed up.

"I didn't even know my child's name. This is so confusing. Can anyone keep up with this?" she said with a laugh.

Jenner revealed how she came up with everyone's names after she had a conversation with Kylie Jenner, who revealed that she now has an "official name" for her son after she and her child's father, Travis Scott, changed it from Wolf Webster.

However, she noted that she's not ready to announce it yet, because Scott still comes up with different baby names that he likes.

"Travis actually still changes his name a few times," Kylie said. "He'll come back and be like, 'I really like this name,' and then for the day, he'll call him that and I'm like, we can't do this again."

Kylie Jenner / Instagram

Due to the couple having to put a name on their child's birth certificate within 24 hours after he was born, Kylie said she felt pressured to name him something quick or else he wouldn't have a social security number. So she took Khloé's advice and named him Wolf. However, she immediately regretted it.

"After I signed the birth certificate, I was like, 'What did I just do?'" she said.

But now, Kylie understands that this will all be an interesting story one day.

"It's a part of his story," she said. "But his name has changed."