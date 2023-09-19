‘Housewives’ stars respond to Shannon Beador’s alleged DUI hit-and-run

After reality star Shannon Beador was arrested for drunk driving and a misdemeanor hit-and-run over the weekend, her "Real Housewives" co-stars are speaking out.

The 59-year-old was arrested just after 1 a.m. P.T. on Sunday, Sept. 17, police in Newport Beach, California, told NBC News, and was released soon after.

On a Sept. 18 episode of "Two Ts In a Pod," "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Tamra Judge recalled talking to Beador after the event.

"I’m literally shaking right now," Judge told her co-host and "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp. "I’m shaking, I feel like I’m going to throw. up."

Judge explained that she was especially "shook" because she had just found out the news prior to recording the podcast, despite speaking to Beador following the incident without any mention of the arrest.

"This happened on Saturday. I had a conference call with her on Sunday," Judge revealed. "She was very quiet. She said, 'It’s been a rough couple days.' And that’s all she told me."

Mellencamp then asked how Beador was during their recent trip to New York City, to which Judge said her co-star was "fine."

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Cynthia Bailey and Mellencamp agreed that the incident is a "major wake-up call."

"Being drunk on a television show and causing s--- is very, very different from getting into your car and driving and hitting a house and getting out," Mellencamp said.

"This is also just a PSA to everyone listening to this podcast," she continued. "There is absolutely no reason in this day and age to ever drink and drive."

The two then discussed how they handle alcohol when they plan to drive, with Mellencamp saying she won't have any drinks and Bailey saying she limits herself to one.

"I know my limit and there’s food involved and there’s time involved," Bailey said. "I’m not going to drink right before I walk out the door. But what I’m saying is I know because I’ve been in that position where it’s like, 'Oh, I don’t think I can drive.'"

Addressing the fellow "Housewife," Mellencamp said she's "praying" for Beador.

"I hope that you find peace and whatever's going on with you that you have a support group and friendships and relationships and that you're going to be OK," Mellencamp said, later calling the incident "truly heartbreaking."

Though Mellencamp particularly expressed concern for Beador, Judge made a point that Beador should still be held accountable for her actions.

"You make a choice to get in a car and that’s not a good choice. It’s not a smart choice. So, I mean, I feel bad for her and I’m just happy nobody got hurt," Judge said.

On Monday, Sept. 18, a spokesperson for the police department told NBC News that they could not comment on the case, including any any injuries. Police also said an arrest report was not available.

A statement to NBC News from Beador's attorney, Michael Fell, read: “﻿I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”

In California, misdemeanor charges are punishable by up to six months in county jail and a fine of $1,000.

