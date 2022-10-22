Why didn't Rhaenys kill Aegon and Alicent in 'House of the Dragon'?

It’s no wonder then that Rhaenys warns young Rhaenyra in the second episode: “I understand the order of things. I’m not sure you do.” She then predicts what ends up happening in the rest of the season with Viserys remarrying, having male heirs and inadvertently sowing the seeds of war.

“Here is the hard truth which no one else has the heart to tell you,” she tells Rhaenyra. “Men would sooner put the realm to the torch than see a woman ascend the Iron Throne.”

Even her home, Driftmark, is not immune from that sentiment. Rhaenys raises objections to Corlys’ desire to name Lucerys his heir, since he is clearly not Laenor’s son; she instead wants Baela or Rhaena to succeed him. Corlys, Lord of the Tides, will have none of it, and the matter is settled. Later on, when Corlys is injured and the issue of succession comes up again, her brother-in-law, Vaemond, also dismisses her opinion because she is a woman (he also had an overall problem with authority and lost his head for it).

Women on the show thus far have been trapped by the Westerosi patriarchy, queens and princesses alike. Remember that Cersei Lannister, for all her flaws, essentially behaved like many men in Westeros and sought to crush her enemies. But she’s still some 200 years off in the future.

Cersei knew how to play the game of thrones. HBO

Rhaenys speaks the plain truth about Alicent’s actions. “You toil still in service to men: your father, your husband, your son,” she says. “You desire not to be free but to make a window in the wall of your prison.”

Seeking a female-driven power shift?

HBO

It’s Rhaenys and Alicent’s pivotal heart-to-heart in the ninth episode where the showrunners make their best case for the princess’s inaction. Rhaenys almost seems to suggest a radical move — an alliance of sorts among the women.

“Have you never imagined yourself on the Iron Throne?” she whispers to Alicent.

It’s not so far-fetched to think that if Westerosi women had equal power, they might’ve prevented war. Think about how Alicent and Rhaenyra reached a detente after the Last Supper. Particularly as mothers, they realize that going to war means certain destruction on both sides.

Alicent has already been thinking strategically about how to limit bloodshed while carrying out what she believes to be Viserys’ dying wish: for Aegon to become king. She begs her son to ignore Otto Hightower and spare Rhaenyra. “We do not rule, but we may guide the men that do, gently away from violence and sure destruction and instead toward peace,” she says.

“A true queen counts the cost to her people,” she also tells Rhaenys. Alicent not only seems to be banking on influencing Aegon’s rule, but she also hopes to keep Rhaenys and her dragon out of play so Rhaenyra will negotiate.

Alicent knows that the men of the realm won’t be so forgiving. She has already witnessed Criston Cole murder Lord Beesbury in front of the small council without batting an eye, while the Green council and her father plotted to usurp the throne behind her back.

“I will speak the truth we both know. You should’ve been queen,” she tells Rhaenys. “The Iron Throne was yours by blood and by temperament.”

Perhaps, after having this talk, Rhaenys hopes that they can somehow prevent war. “You are wiser than I believed you to be, Alicent Hightower.”

A taboo against kinslaying — and kingslaying

Jaime Lannister, aka the Kingslayer HBO

There's another consequential factor in Rhaenys’ decision. While not noted much in the show, in the “Thrones” universe, it’s considered taboo to kill someone in your own family. (Incest? That’s fine in the Targaryen household.)

But anyone who kills someone in their own family is considered to be cursed and will be labeled a kingslayer for life. The same goes for regicide. Had Rhaenys killed Aegon and others on the dais, she could also be considered a kingslayer.

Remember Jaime Lannister? As a member of the Kingsguard, he murdered Aerys II, aka the Mad King, whose insanity and cruelty had grown wild. Nonetheless, Jaime was forever on known as the Kingslayer.

No guarantee of peace

Finally, taking action would have come at an immense personal cost to Rhaenys, who has already lost her children, Laena and Laenor, and possibly her wounded husband, too.

And even if she had burned them, would it have guaranteed peace? Thousands of people in King’s Landing would’ve borne witness to the crime — and many more common folk would’ve perished, too. That’s not exactly a recipe for success in winning the hearts and minds of the people and establishing a stable regime.

Will she come to regret her decision? Stay tuned for the finale and Season Two.