‘House of the Dragon’ dares fans to choose sides in dueling Season 2 trailers

HBO is teasing the long-awaited second season of "House of the Dragon" by daring viewers to choose sides in Westeros' bloody civil war.

The "Game of Thrones" prequel, whose first season wrapped in October 2022, released two dueling trailers — a "Green" trailer and a "Black" trailer — on March 21.

The action-packed trailers highlight the ongoing war between the Green and Black Councils fighting on behalf of King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively.

“As each side believes theirs to be the rightful seat on the Iron Throne, the Green and Black trailers reflect those two perspectives in separate yet complementary halves of the same story,” HBO said in an accompanying press release.

The trailers — previewing the upcoming season — tease that even viewers must choose who of House Targaryen they support as the realm splits.

Season Two will premiere June 16.

The Green trailer kicks off with Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) claiming that her late husband, King Viserys, wanted his son, Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney), to succeed him and take the throne.

Meanwhile in the Black trailer, then-Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) disputes what the queen says and vows to fight her half-brother to take his place.

“My father chose me, his firstborn child, to succeed him,” she says. “He held to his decision up until death and yet Alicent’s son sits my throne. I mean to fight this war and win it.”

"House of the Dragon," based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood” book series, tells the backstory of House Targaryen almost 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones."

Fans of the original HBO series, which premiered in 2011, will remember that "Game of Thrones" opens with the former royal house decimated and its two heirs, including Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), in exile.

The first season of "House of the Dragon" racked up multiple Emmy award nominations and took home an award for best costumes.

Season Two of the show brings back D’Arcy, Glynn-Carney and Cooke as well as Matt Smith, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans, among others.

Several new faces will also join the cast, including Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna and more.

Watch the Black and Green trailers for "The House of the Dragon" in the videos above.