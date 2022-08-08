Winter is coming? More like, the “Game of Thrones” prequel is coming.

This summer, audiences are returning to Westeros thanks to the buzzy new series "House of the Dragon." Set 300 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," the prequel dives into the history of Westeros, laying the groundwork for the eventual show.

The 10-episode series will have a different pair of showrunners than "Game of Thrones," and will be helmed by Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik. Like its predecessor, the new series will feature a carousel of characters, this time portrayed by Matt Smith (“Doctor Who”), Olivia Cooke (“Ready Player One”), Paddy Considine (“Informer”), Emma D’Arcy (“Truth Seekers”) and more.

While we know the new series will be based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the details of what we can expect are uncertain.

Here's how to watch the show — and find out for yourself.

When does ‘House of the Dragon’ start?

The first episode of “House of the Dragon” will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. ET, with episodes airing through Oct.

Here's how to watch

You're going to need an HBO or HBO Max subscription. The series will be airing and streaming exclusively on HBO, much like "Game of Thrones."

What is the series about? It's complicated

If you ever wanted to know about the Targaryen Civil War, also known as the Dance of Dragons, you're about the find out. The series covers the events of George R. R. Martin's book "Fire & Blood," published in 2018.

"Centuries before the events of 'A Game of Thrones,' House Targaryen — the only family of dragonlords to survive the Doom of Valyria — took up residence on Dragonstone. Fire and Blood begins their tale with the legendary Aegon the Conqueror, creator of the Iron Throne, and goes on to recount the generations of Targaryens who fought to hold that iconic seat, all the way up to the civil war that nearly tore their dynasty apart," the official description reads.