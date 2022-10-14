Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke have officially become a meme.

D'Arcy and Cooke, who play Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower in “House of the Dragon,” got a taste of internet stardom after HBO Max posted a clip on Oct. 1 of Cooke asking D’Arcy, "What's your drink of choice?"

D'Arcy adorably replied, "A negroni … sbagliato … with prosecco in it" in the clip, which has since gone viral and has been liked more than 1 million times on TikTok.

After fans reacted so strongly to the moment, D’Arcy was asked in an Oct. 12 interview with The New York Times alongside Cooke if they were aware of the clip going viral.

"I keep thinking I should tell my mum that I’ve become a meme in the hope that she’ll be happy for me, but I’d have to explain what a meme is, and I’ve decided it’s too much effort," D’Arcy said.

"I feel so embarrassed. Because in those interviews, when we’ve been at it for six hours, I’m honestly only trying to make Olivia laugh," the actor continued.

"Is that right?" Cooke responded.

"No, I’m obviously doing Campari’s next campaign," D’Arcy joked.

"I’d be like, 'Ten million pounds, please!'," Cooke said.

In the interview, D’Arcy also talked about how nervous they were to play the older version of their character in "House of the Dragon" after Milly Alcock portrayed the younger version of Rhaenyra in the first five episodes.

Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy in House of The Dragon. HBO

“I found that bit the most pressurized point of the whole job so far,” D’Arcy said. “The audience only gets to meet you in a state of grief, having just lost the person they spent five hours with. The closer we got to inflicting that on people, the more stressed I felt.”

However, Cooke viewed the time before stepping into her role as the older version of Alicent, played by Emily Carey for the first five episodes, in a different light.

“Those were the halcyon days,” she said. “We weren’t confronted with millions and millions of people watching our performances week after week. Usually, you do a film, it comes out, it goes away.”