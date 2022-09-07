Audiences of HBO's "House of the Dragon" and "Game of Thrones" are rewarded for their eagle eyes when it comes to understanding plot details — and spotting errors.

In Season One, Episode Three, of the "Games of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon," which premiered in August, fans noticed an editing mistake that was made on King Viserys' hand.

As viewers know, the Targaryen king was suffering from a flesh-eating infection that caused him to lose two of the fingers on his left hand. In order to create the effect of his missing limbs, production had actor Paddy Considine wear a green screen glove that would allow them to edit out his two missing fingers in post-production.

All was going according to plan — until the 21st century glove turned up in the fantasy-era show.

After noticing the error, one fan shared their observation on social media.

Twitter user @SarahBKnowsBest tweeted a photo of the moment and wrote, "Not the green screen glove on Viserys’s missing fingers #hotd," with the laughing emoji and a few others.

TODAY reached out to HBO for comment but hasn't heard back.

This isn't the first time an editing error turned up in a show from this franchise, based on the novels by George R. R. Martin. In Season Eight of "Game of Thrones," fans noticed a disposable coffee cup sitting in the middle of a scene between Emilia Clarke's Daenerys and Kit Harington's Jon Snow.

"Winterfell really got the first Starbucks in history. Crazy," one person shared on Twitter.

Another wrote, "my favorite show in the entire world forgot a STARBUCKS COFFEE CUP ON THE TABLE WHILE FILMING."

In light of the mishap, HBO released a statement on Twitter and joked about the situation. They said, "The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea."

Hauke Richter, an art director for the show, told Variety that it's not uncommon for little mistakes to happen on shows.

“Things can get forgotten on set,” he said, adding, the coffee cup error was “so blown out of proportion (because) it has not happened with ‘Thrones’ so far.”

After the CGI error in "House of the Dragon," "Game of Thrones" fans are sure to keep their eyes peeled for anything else. It's all part of the fun.