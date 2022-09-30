“What are children but a weakness? A folly? A futility?”

It’s a chilling statement from Larys Strong, one of the emerging villains in HBO’s “House of the Dragon.” And despite all the fuss over the dragons (though they are spectacular), the “Game of Thrones” prequel is, at its heart, an epic story about family — and a house divided.

The introduction of Daemon, Rhaenyra and Alicent's eight kids in Episode Six only serve to underline that — with more children to come.

The 10 episodes of the show’s first season will cover 28 years of Westerosi history, according to George R.R. Martin, creator of the fantasy series on which the shows are based, in an interview aired on the official “Game of Thrones” podcast. It will plant “the seeds of what will eventually be a war,” he said, referring to the Dance of the Dragons, the Targaryen civil war over who will sit on the Iron Throne.

That’s a whole generation of intrigue — enough time for children to be born, grow up or die, and for characters to forge alliances and rivalries, fall in love or lust, harbor grievances or perhaps even go mad, a trait of the Targaryen bloodline (see the Mad King, Daenerys Targaryen’s father).

Indeed, as Princess Rhaenyra and Queen Alicent grow from childhood confidants to sparring foes in the sixth episode, which features a time jump set 10 years later, we see their feud start to poison the next generation. And it’s a rather large generation of mostly silvery-gold-haired children along with some noticeably (ahem) dark-haired offspring.

Who are these — at least for the time being — mostly innocent souls? (Excuse us while we try to forget Aegon’s window scene — similar to Homelander’s “I can do whatever I want” speech in the dark superhero show “The Boys.”)

Read the breakdown below.

Minor spoiler alert: We’re no King Joffrey, but while we aim to follow the show’s air dates and update this article as new information and characters emerge, if you wish to remain totally surprised, stop here.

Aegon II Targaryen

Ty Tennant, right, portrays Aegon Targaryen. HBO

Parents: Alicent Hightower, King Viserys I Targaryen

Dragon: Sunfyre

Actor: Ty Tennant

As the eldest surviving son of King Viserys I, Aegon is seen by many in the male-dominated Westerosi society as the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. And yet the showrunners have done an ace job of portraying the would-be king in an unflattering light — whether it’s him as a towheaded toddler looking fussy in his royal finery to the petulant, leering teen having a bad hair day.

Aegon is still naive when it comes to the game of thrones; he’s friendly with Rhaenyra’s sons, and in fact, joins them in playing a mean joke on his younger brother. That’s when Alicent snaps him out of it. “We must defend our own,” she tells him. “Do you think Rhaenyra’s sons will be your playthings forever?”

Fun fact: Ty Tennant, the actor who portrays Aegon, comes from a bit of royalty himself — ”Doctor Who” royalty, that is. His grandfather Peter Davison played the Fifth Doctor in the ‘80s. His mother, Georgia Tennant, also acted in the series. She ended up marrying the actor who portrayed the Tenth Doctor, David Tennant, who told Absolute Radio back in 2012 that he adopted Ty, his wife’s firstborn son.

Helaena Targaryen

Evie Allen, right as young Helaena Targaryen with her mother, Queen Alicent. HBO

Parents: Alicent Hightower, King Viserys I Targaryen

Dragon: Dreamfyre

Actor: Evie Allen

We haven’t seen much of the Targaryen sister yet, but what little we know puts Helaena in a favorable light. She seems intelligent, curious and even-keeled. In a quiet scene in the sixth episode, Helaena talks about what appears to be some sort of millipede in her insect collection while her mother only half pays attention. Her seemingly offhand statements are illuminating. “It has eyes, though I don’t believe it can see,” she says of the creature. This statement can be applied to many characters — those blinded by familial loyalties, moral rigidity or the quest for power or revenge.

And when her younger brother, Aemond, walks in, upset after being teased, Alicent comforts him. “You’ll have a dragon one day,” she says. And Helaena, again looking at the millipede but without missing a beat, says, “He’ll have to close an eye.” Those familiar with the plotline know that this statement portends the future.

Does this mean Helaena has dragon dreams — the ability to see visions of the future? It’s something that runs in the Targaryen bloodline. As if to emphasize this point, immediately after Helaena’s scene, the camera pans over Viserys’ model of Old Valyria, which was destroyed in a cataclysmic event called the Doom of Valyria. The Targaryen family was the only major dragonlord clan to have survived the Doom (some others survived but were killed soon after) by relocating to Dragonstone thanks to an ancestor’s dragon dream.

Aemond Targaryen

Leo Ashton, right, as young Aemond Targaryen HBO

Parents: Alicent Hightower, King Viserys I Targaryen

Dragon: TBD

Actor: Leo Ashton

The younger brother of Aegon and Helaena is bullied not only by his older brother but also by Rhaenyra’s sons. Young Aemond is small and sullen, but a deep rage appears to be brewing within. He acts as if he has something to prove — particularly when it comes to dragons. We learn that Aemond lacks the biggest Targaryen status symbol, leading to what his mother calls an “obsession with those beasts.”

What will become of the bullied and dragonless royal? Martin likes to be predictably unpredictable, but he has talked about his fondness for underdogs. “I have always had a soft spot for the outsider,” he told a live audience at an event in 2014. “Cripples, bastards and broken things.”

Jacaerys “Jace” Velaryon

Harvey Sadler as young Lucerys Velaryon, left, and Leo Hart, right, as young Jacaerys Velaryon, stand with Emma D'Arcy, who plays the older Princess Rhaenyra. HBO

Parents: Rhaenyra Targaryen, Laenor Velaryon (officially), Harwin Strong (rumored)

Dragon: Vermax

Actor: Leo Hart

The whispers swirling through the kingdom about the parentage of Rhaenyra’s sons reach a crescendo in the sixth episode’s courtyard scene, when Harwin Strong, aka Breakbones and commander of the City Watch, comes to blows with Ser Criston Cole. It’s an open secret that these “strong” boys aren’t the sons of Laenor Velaryon. They all have dark hair and are “plain-featured,” as Alicent dismissively describes them; they look nothing like Laenor. (Still, one has to wonder about Martin’s interpretation of genetics. Alicent and Otto Hightower both have dark features, yet Aegon II, Helaena and Aemond appear to have inherited the Targaryen silvery-gold strands.)

Like father, like son? The kingdom's open secret erupts into a clash between Harwin Strong and Ser Criston Cole. HBO

Jacaerys, the eldest son, seems to get along well enough with Aegon in the beginning of the sixth episode, at least when it comes to teasing Aemond. Yet we see the divide between them grow after the sparring scene, as doubts seep in. “Is Harwin Strong my father?” he asks Rhaenyra. “Am I a bastard?”

Her reply? “You are a Targaryen. That’s all that matters.”

Lucerys “Luke” Velaryon

Harvey Sadler as young Lucerys Velaryon, left, and Leo Hart as young Jacaerys Velaryon HBO

Parents: Rhaenyra Targaryen, Laenor Velaryon (officially), Harwin Strong (rumored)

Dragon: Arrax

Actor: Harvey Sadler

So far, not much is revealed about Lucerys, the middle brother, except that he has bonded with his dragon, leaving Aemond as the only dragonless son out of the two families. In the same way that Aegon and Jace spar as the eldest siblings, we can imagine that Luke will face off with his counterpart, Aemond.

Joffrey “Joff” Velaryon

Princess Rhaenyra and Laenor, the prince consort, take their newborn baby to see Queen Alicent. HBO

Parents: Rhaenyra Targaryen, Laenor Velaryon (officially), Harwin Strong (rumored)

Dragon: TBD

Rhaenyra’s third son is a baby just born when we meet him. He has the early misfortune to be named Joffrey, after Laenor’s deceased lover, Joffrey Lonmouth, who was brutally beaten to death by Criston Cole at the end of the fifth episode.

Let’s just call it an inauspicious start.

Baela Targaryen

Shani Smethhurst as young Baela Targaryen, left, and Eva Ossei-Gerning as young Rhaena Targaryen. HBO

Parents: Laena Velaryon, Daemon Targaryen

Dragon: Moondancer

Actor: Shani Smethurst

Baela is the older twin sister to Rhaena Targaryen. She appears to be very much her father’s daughter, showing a playful and affectionate relationship with Daemon, as the two are seen reading together in a library in the mansion in Pentos, where they are staying in the sixth episode.

Daemon, though wild and sometimes reckless, appears to know how to play the game of thrones. Will Baela benefit from these traits?

Rhaena Targaryen

Eva Ossei-Gerning as young Rhaena Targaryen in "House of the Dragon." HBO

Parents: Laena Velaryon, Daemon Targaryen

Dragon: TBD

Actor: Eva Ossei-Gerning

Rhaena, the younger twin, is shown to be introspective and a bit forlorn. She, like Aemond, yearns for a dragon of her own. We learn through her conversation with her mother that Rhaena’s dragon egg, which was placed in her cradle at birth, hasn’t hatched. Half of them never do, according to Laena Velaryon. “There is more than one way to bind yourself to a dragon,” she says. “If you wish to be a rider, you must claim that right.”

We also learn that Rhaena isn’t close to Daemon. “Father ignores me,” she says.

As with all the relationships between parents and children in the “Thrones” universe, only time will tell how these tender bonds or hurtful slights — and the gray area in between — play out.

As for Larys, he has his own take on the matter: “Love is a downfall. Best to make your way through life unencumbered, if you ask me.”