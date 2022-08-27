Honey Boo Boo’s dad, Sugar Bear, undergoes dramatic makeover: 'I feel like a new man'

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s father Mike is feeling like a new man after he had some Botox, a hair transplant and underwent a complete dental makeover. (Warning: Graphic photos ahead if you keep scrolling!)

Thanks to the help of Dr. Joseph Goodman, the 50-year-old reality star known best by his nickname “Sugar Bear” has a whole new smile. Sugar Bear's rep — Gina Rodriguez — confirmed the good news to TODAY via email.

The Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist removed all of Sugar Bear's 20 teeth, which appeared to be rotting, and replaced them with a set of pearly snap-in dentures. According to Rodriguez, the whole procedure cost $35,000.

Sugar Bear also got Botox from Dr. David Saada to remove the wrinkles on his forehead and around his eyes to give himself a much younger appearance. This cosmetic treatment costs $1,800.

Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson gets a complete dental makeover. Mega

The final touch-up was the hair transplant, which helped the reality TV star have a fuller head of hair.

For that $30,000 procedure, Sugar Bear went to Jacques Abrahamian at LA FUE Hair Clinic in Pasadena, California, and Abrahamian gave Sugar Bear “over 3,500 FUE grafts to restore the first half of his scalp,"

With the hair transplant, the Botox and the dental work combined, the makeover in total would cost someone $66,800. It's unclear if Sugar Bear actually paid for these procedures himself, or if they were given to him for free in exchange for some publicity.

Regardless of who footed the bill, it all seemed worth it because Sugar Bear loves his new look. Known for not smiling on in the public eye to keep his former teeth out of view, he was grinning ear to ear in a photo shared with TODAY showing off his transformation.

Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson smiles while wearing his new snap-in dentures. Mega

“I can't looking at myself in the mirror,” he said in a statement, to TODAY. "I feel like a new man.”

Sugar Bear isn't the only one in the family who wants to revamp his look. This summer, Honey Boo Boo is planning on undergoing a non-surgical weight-loss procedure. But in July, she told Entertainment Tonight that she's still thinking about whether or not she wants to get it done.

“I just wanna make sure that this is actually something I wanna do before I just go and do it,” she said. “I wanna make sure that it’s, like, not something that’s, like, gonna kill me. I just wanna make sure it’s something I actually wanna do before I go and do it.”