Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb helped TODAY’s Halloween celebration reach new heights.

The two anchors flew through the air as Cirque du Soleil performers as part of the TODAY's Las Vegas Halloween theme.

Inspired by Cirque du Soleil's show “O” at the Bellagio, the pair sat on hoops several feet off the ground while they were spun around by performers underneath them and an acrobat circled above them.

“Cirque performs in sold-out shows all across the world and here in Las Vegas,” said Carson Daly as he introduced them from a Sin City backdrop.

Savannah Guthrie was a Cirque Du Soleil Las Vegas performer on the plaza this morning. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

“They’ve got not, not two, but six productions. It’s got a little something for everybody — acrobatics, aerialists, gravity defying feast that are going to leave you breathless. You’ve got to see it to believe it.”

Dressed in white leotards, along with a decorated top with gold sleeves and oversized white cuffs, Savannah and Hoda leaned back as they whirled around. Savannah seemed as calm as a house before an influx of trick-or-treaters arrived, while Hoda could be heard sounding a wee bit nervous.

At one point, they both removed their right hands from the hoop and leaned back in a real display of performance art as they continued to be spun around.

Savannah also showed her dexterity by calmly straddling the hoop and taking her left hand off of it, while Hoda winced and laughed as their performance drew to a close.

“Wow, what a show that was,” Carson said when they wrapped up, while bringing viewers — and hopefully Savannah and Hoda — back down to reality.

"This was so much fun," Hoda said afterward as the whole TODAY crew congregated together on the plaza in character.