Hoda and Jenna remember tWitch as a ‘bright light’: ‘People from all walks of life loved him’

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager fondly remembered Stephen “tWitch” Boss on the Dec. 15 episode of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

Boss, best known for his work as the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” died by suicide at the age of 40.

“I feel like the word that has been used to describe him over and over and over was ‘light.’ He was this bright light,” Jenna said.

“Sometimes, you think somebody is on top of the world cause I remember him saying, ‘Hoda, I want to have a talk show. Do you think there’s space for me?’ This was a man with plans, with hopes, with ideas, a man who seemed like he had many years mapped out,” Hoda said.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss shares a laugh with Hoda and Jenna during an appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

“You don’t know what is going on in someone’s head. That’s the weird thing about life. You don’t know,” she continued.

Boss was well liked, but Jenna said that didn’t mean the public knew how he felt.

"He made people’s lives more joyful with his dancing videos. It feels like, 'Oh, he’s doing great,'" Jenna said.

Boss’ death touched off a legion of tributes, including one from DeGeneres.

Boss and Hoda cut up a rug. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

“It’s like people from all different walks of life loved him,” Hoda said. “It was amazing just how many people who he managed to lift up.”

Hoda and Jenna also reflected on the time Boss appeared on the show this past July and was surprised by a theater teacher from a summer camp he attended as a teenager.

“They were so connected,” Hoda said.

“She said she was not surprised at tWitch’s success because she could see that in his eyes,” she added.

Boss and Jenna show off some moves. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Boss is survived by his wife, Allison Holker Boss, who, like Boss, also competed on "So You Think You Can Dance." The couple celebrated their ninth anniversary last week. Boss also leaves behind children Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

“Finding a balance between all of the things we need to do ... while introducing (our kids) to the work we actually do, is constantly, constantly, constantly a work in progress,” Boss told TODAY in 2016.

He said they like to take some time for themselves, but noted it tended to circle back to their children.

“The funny thing about it is, though, even when we’re out we’re still just talking about the kids,” Boss said.