The Notes app on your phone may be home to some odd ramblings, but that’s par for the course.

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb shared what they have on the Notes app on their respective phones.

“There’s a new thing that’s having a moment. And it’s the Notes app. And, evidently, there’s tons of TikTok and Twitter posts about the Notes app,” Jenna said July 7 on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna before referencing a tweet about how dramatic girls’ Notes are.

Jenna said her daughter Mila, 10, has used the app to pen a sequel to a classic musical.

Hoda and Jenna peeled back the curtain on what they have written in the Notes app on their respective phones. TODAY

“I realized by looking at this that, unfortunately, Mila has taken over my Notes app. She wrote a play. She wrote a play called ‘Annie 2,’” Jenna said before reading some of the dialogue from it that appeared in her Notes.

“And then she cut and pasted the songs for ‘Tomorrow,’” she added.

Hoda said there may be some value in that script.

“You better save that because when she’s a playwright —,” she began.

“This goes on and on. My word!” Hoda continued, as Jenna read from her phone.

Hoda shows off the script for "Anne 2" that her daughter Mila is writing. TODAY

While Jenna’s Notes may be home to the next great show, Hoda’s is a wee bit more mysterious.

“I write weird things,” she said before rattling off that she had jotted down the address for the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

She then baffled herself by realizing she had written down a time.

“Look, this one I just wrote 9 to 2:30. Why did I write 9 to 2:30?” she asked, stumped.

“We're just stuck,” Jenna concluded.